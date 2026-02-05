Mercury And The Lynx To Battle Once Again
The Phoenix Mercury and the Minnesota Lynx have an extensive history. They have faced each other in the playoffs several times, and in Phoenix's most recent run, the Mercury came out victorious.
Phoenix beat Minnesota 3-1 in that series, and that win led to the franchise's sixth WNBA Finals appearance.
Before that playoff run, the Lynx were one of the teams the Mercury struggled against. Minnesota won the season series, but Phoenix avoided the sweep. Now, the Mercury have a chance to redeem themselves and win a season series against a major rival.
The first time these teams will meet is in May, and the Mercury will be home. That will be Phoenix's third game of the season, and they will face the Las Vegas Aces and the Golden State Valkyries before that.
The Mercury can set the tone and start the series with the Lynx with the lead. After that, these teams will meet two more times, and the Mercury will host them again in the second. That is one of Phoenix's Commissioner's Cup games, and a win will improve their chances of winning that trophy.
Minnesota will host Phoenix in the last game, and that matchup takes place in July. Depending on the outcome of the first two games, the Mercury can get the sweep.
Lynx start the series with a win
Last year, the Lynx started the series with a 74-71 win. Satou Sabally was the team's leading scorer, and she had 26 points. She also had 11 rebounds, four assists, three steals and a block. The Mercury had two other players who scored in double figures, as Kalani Brown had 15 points off the bench. Brown also had five rebounds and an assist.
Phoenix's final player to score in double figures was Sami Whitcomb. She had 13 points, six assists, five rebounds and two steals.
Minnesota won the second game, and Napheesa Collier and her team beat Phoenix 88-65. Lexi Held was the team's leading scorer, and she had 16 points. She also had three assists, three steals and a rebound. Sabally had 15 points and eight rebounds, and Kitija Laksa had 10 points and a steal.
The Mercury won the third game, and the Lynx won the last one. This year's series will be competitive, and it will be interesting to see who comes out on top.
Please follow us on X to read more about the Mercury's upcoming games against the Minnesota Lynx when you click right here!