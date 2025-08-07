Throwback: Kalani Brown and Baylor Win A Championship
Kalani Brown is a center for the Phoenix Mercury. She joined the team during the offseason, as they acquired her in a four-team trade. In other words, she was a part of the deal that brought Satou Sabally and Alyssa Thomas to Phoenix.
Brown is having a solid year, as she averages 5.3 points and 4.3 rebounds in her time with the Mercury. She averages 13.4 minutes, but she makes the most of the time she receives.
Before joining the Mercury, Brown spent time with the Los Angeles Sparks, the Atlanta Dream and the Dallas Wings. She was drafted by the Sparks in 2019, as she was the seventh pick of that year's draft. Brown averaged 5.1 points and 3.5 rebounds in her rookie season.
Before all of that, Brown was having a successful college career. She played for Baylor during that time, and in 2019, she helped her team win a championship. She had great years in college, and it started with a solid freshman year.
In her first year, Brown averaged 9.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.3 blocks. She played in 38 games and started in one of them. Baylor finished the season with a record of 36-2. The Bears reached the Elite Eight, but they were defeated by Oregon State.
The following year, Brown's role increased. She averaged 15.4 points, 8.2 rebounds, two blocks and 1.3 assists. She played in 37 games, and she started in 26 of them. Baylor finished 33-4 that season, and once again reached the Elite Eight. They lost to Mississippi State in overtime.
Brown had an excellent junior year, as she averaged 20.1 points, 10.2 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.4 blocks. Baylor finished 33-2 and they made the Sweet Sixteen. They lost to Oregon State. Brown had a great showing during the Big 12 tournament that year, and she was named Big 12 Tournament Most Outstanding Player. She always the conference Player of the Year.
Baylor wins it all
The center's final year with Baylor was a success. She averaged 15.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, 1.7 blocks and 1.6 assists. The Bears finished the season with a record of 37-1, with their only loss being a 68-63 loss to Stanford.
Baylor won a championship that year after beating Notre Dame 82-81.
Overall, Brown averaged 15.0 points, 7.7 rebounds, 1.6 blocks and 1.3 assists. She had great years with Baylor, and it helped become a top 10 pick.
Now, Brown is enjoying her time with the Mercury, and she could be on the verge of a championship at the next level.
