Mercury And Lynx's First Meeting Was A Battle
The Phoenix Mercury made the playoffs this year, after they finished the season with a record of 27-17. They started their playoff journey with a series against the New York Liberty, which is the team that won it all last season. They took down the Minnesota Lynx in a five-game series to make it happen.
New York had an opportunity to repeat, but Phoenix put a stop to their run. The Mercury beat them 2-1, despite losing the first game of the series. The Liberty beat them 76-69 in overtime, and the Mercury responded with wins in Game 2 and Game 3.
After that series, the Mercury faced the Lynx, which is the team that knocked them out of the playoffs last season. They were also one of the few teams that beat the Mercury in their season series. Phoenix had a tough time against them, and when it came to the first game of their playoff series, Minnesota beat them 82-69.
That loss could have shaken the Mercury's confidence, but they ended up winning the next three games, and it led to them reaching the WNBA Finals.
Phoenix and Minnesota have quite the history, and when it comes to this season, the series between these two teams started with the Lynx picking up a close win over the Mercury.
In the first regular-season meeting between these two teams, the Lynx beat the Mercury 74-71. Phoenix was home for that game, and while they played well, Minnesota came out on top.
This was a game where some of the Mercury's new additions stood out, as Satou Sabally had 26 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and three steals. They had two other players who scored in double figures, as Kalani Brown had 15 points, five rebounds and an assist. Then, Sami Whitcomb had 13 points, six assists, five rebounds and two steals.
Phoenix plays without Thomas and others
Phoenix played without some key players in that game, as Alyssa Thomas, Kahleah Copper and Natasha Mack were all out due to injury. Regardless, the Mercury competed, and the Lynx came away with the win.
The Mercury had up and down games against the Lynx, but they did win in the regular season, as they beat Minnesota 79-71 in a later game. Phoenix had some battles this season, and win or lose, they gave it their all.
