Mercury's Kalani Brown Receives Message From Major Company
Kalani Brown has made a name for herself over the past few years, and in her time with the Phoenix she is contributing.
Brown averages 5.1 points and 4.2 rebounds for Phoenix, and while she has been a reserve in that time, she did start for the Mercury in their game against the Chicago Sky. She had nine rebounds in that game, and she also had five points.
Brown also has quite the social media presence, and she captured the attention of a well-known company.
Recently, the Mercury center shared a message from World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), and it came from their Recruitment Division.
A representative reached out to Brown, and mentioned that they identified her as a potential great fit for the company. They went as far as asking if she would be interested in a tryout with WWE.
The Mercury center included two thinking emojis in the post, as if to say it is not completely out of the question.
The WWE has a big following, and it is a great opportunity to entertain and get exposure. When it comes to women in the company, there are wrestlers like Naomi, who recently relinquished her title due to her pregnancy, Bayley and many others. A tryout with the company could be the first step to eventually making the main roster.
As far as Brown and basketball, she has accomplished great things. She had an exceptional college career, as she led Baylor to a championship in 2019. She averaged 15.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, 1.7 blocks and 1.6 assists that season. She also won Big 12 Player of the Year in 2018, in a season where she averaged a double-double. She averaged 20.1 points and 10.2 rebounds.
Brown has been in the WNBA since 2019, and she has played for the Los Angeles Sparks, the Atlanta Dream, the Dallas Wings and now the Mercury. She joined the Mercury in a four-team trade, and at different points in the season, she has showed what she can do when on the court. Brown had a double-double against the Minnesota Lynx. She had 11 points and 11 rebounds in that game.
From the WNBA to the WWE
The Mercury are a contending team this year, and Brown could add a WNBA championship to her resume. Then, somewhere down the line, she could add a WWE title to her resume. Anything is possible. Until then, Brown remains a member of the Mercury, and when her number is called, she will deliver. The WWE may just be a thought, and Mercury basketball is currently the focus.
