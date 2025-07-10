Takeaways From Phoenix’s Win Over the Lynx
The Phoenix Mercury prevailed ,79-71, in a hard-fought battle against the Minnesota Lynx on Wednesday. Both teams experienced swings of momentum throughout the game, which built them a lead, but it seemed the other team always found a way to crawl back and take the lead back.
Looking at this game, there are many positive areas across the board, including their stellar defense and Alyssa Thomas's gameplay.
The first takeaway from this game is the grit displayed by Mercury. This game was close most of the game. The largest lead for the Lynx was only 7, and the most significant lead for the Mercury was only eight at the end of the game.
It was clear from the start that the Mercury weren't going to give up, no matter how much went against them and the tall task in front of them.
Another takeaway from this game is Phoenix's effective defense throughout the entire game. Their constant pressure, combined with a nice help-side defense, held the Lynx to a subpar 71 points, while they average over 80 points a game.
If the Mercury wanted to win, they would need to hold back Minnesota's star Napheesa Collier from taking over the game. Phoenix held her to 18 points which may not sound impressive but Collier averages the WNBA's highest points per game at 23.9. Considering this, they executed their defensive plan and held her back, making it difficult for her to find her shots.
The last major takeaway from this game is Alyssa Thomas' gameplay. She played out of her mind to help Phoenix secure the win.
Going into this game, Phoenix knew they would be without star Satou Sabally. That implies that the 19.1 points per game Sabally scores would have to be picked up by her fellow teammates.
One teammate who really made a difference was all-star Alyssa Thomas who scored a season high 29 points on 58.3% shooting. Her offense was unstoppable, especially in the fourth quarter when she shot 100% from the field. It seemed every Mercury possession had her in the center of it. Phoenix only shot a poor 1/16 from 3, but with Thomas's excellent offensive night, they didn't need their three-point shot.
Not only did Thomas's offense impress, but her defense also did. She was able to corral two steals, one of which was crucial, coming in the fourth quarter while they were down.
