Why The Mercury Are Going To Win Another Series
The Phoenix Mercury are in action today, and they are looking to get their 26th win of the season. It has been a great year for the team, and they have a shot at winning a championship. They could be one of the most dangerous teams in the postseason, and these last few games in the regular season is a chance to prove that.
Phoenix will be taking on the Indiana Fever, and in their last meeting, the Mercury beat them 95-60. That was a great showing from Phoenix, as they redeemed themselves against a team that beat them back in July.
Indiana hosted Phoenix during the Mercury's five-game road trip. The Fever beat them 107-101, and they spoiled Alyssa Thomas' career night. Thomas had 32 points in that game, which is now her career high.
Earlier that month,she had 29 points against the Minnesota Lynx, which was her career high at the time. She passed that in no time.
After beating Indiana in a blowout, the season series between these two teams is tied. Tonight's game is their final match, and the Mercury are home for this one.
Mercury going for another season series win
The Mercury have won a few of their season series recently, and they can potentially add this to the list. They won their series against the Golden State Valkyries, the Chicago Sky and the New York Liberty. When it comes to those series, two out of the three were sweeps. The Liberty were nearly swept, but they beat the Mercury 89-76 in New York.
This game is a great opportunity to win another series, and pick up their 15th win on their home floor.
Indiana has faced some obstacles recently, as they have played without some of their key players. Their star Caitlin Clark has missed time, and now, others like Sophie Cunningham, Sydney Colson and Aari McDonald are out.
While the Fever are a few games above .500, it has not been easy. They lost their last game, as the Valkyries beat them 75-63. On the flipside, the Mercury are one of the hottest teams in the league,and they have a shot at keeping their win streak alive. With the way they play on their home floor, there is a strong chance that the streak lives on.
The Mercury are on a mission, and with another season series coming to an end, Phoenix's stars and reserves are looking to get the 2-1 win over the Fever.
