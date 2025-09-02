Phoenix Mercury On SI

Why The Mercury Are Going To Win Another Series

The Phoenix Mercury are on the verge of winning another season series, as they take on an Eastern Conference foe.

Davion Moore

Aug 7, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (right) celebrates with Satou Sabally after becoming the first player in WNBA history to record three triple doubles in a row against the Indiana Fever at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Aug 7, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (right) celebrates with Satou Sabally after becoming the first player in WNBA history to record three triple doubles in a row against the Indiana Fever at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Phoenix Mercury are in action today, and they are looking to get their 26th win of the season. It has been a great year for the team, and they have a shot at winning a championship. They could be one of the most dangerous teams in the postseason, and these last few games in the regular season is a chance to prove that.

tibbetts
Aug 28, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury head coach Nate Tibbetts against the Chicago Sky in the second half at Phx Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Phoenix will be taking on the Indiana Fever, and in their last meeting, the Mercury beat them 95-60. That was a great showing from Phoenix, as they redeemed themselves against a team that beat them back in July.

Indiana hosted Phoenix during the Mercury's five-game road trip. The Fever beat them 107-101, and they spoiled Alyssa Thomas' career night. Thomas had 32 points in that game, which is now her career high.

Alyssa Thoma
Aug 7, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Indiana Fever guard Lexie Hull (10) against Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas during an WNBA game at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Earlier that month,she had 29 points against the Minnesota Lynx, which was her career high at the time. She passed that in no time.

After beating Indiana in a blowout, the season series between these two teams is tied. Tonight's game is their final match, and the Mercury are home for this one.

Mercury going for another season series win

The Mercury have won a few of their season series recently, and they can potentially add this to the list. They won their series against the Golden State Valkyries, the Chicago Sky and the New York Liberty. When it comes to those series, two out of the three were sweeps. The Liberty were nearly swept, but they beat the Mercury 89-76 in New York.

This game is a great opportunity to win another series, and pick up their 15th win on their home floor.

DeWanna Bonne
Aug 7, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward DeWanna Bonner (14) celebrates a play against the Indiana Fever during WNBA game at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Indiana has faced some obstacles recently, as they have played without some of their key players. Their star Caitlin Clark has missed time, and now, others like Sophie Cunningham, Sydney Colson and Aari McDonald are out.

While the Fever are a few games above .500, it has not been easy. They lost their last game, as the Valkyries beat them 75-63. On the flipside, the Mercury are one of the hottest teams in the league,and they have a shot at keeping their win streak alive. With the way they play on their home floor, there is a strong chance that the streak lives on.

tibbetts
Aug 19, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Phoenix Mercury head coach Nate Tibbetts reacts against the Golden State Valkyries in the first quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images / Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

The Mercury are on a mission, and with another season series coming to an end, Phoenix's stars and reserves are looking to get the 2-1 win over the Fever.

Please follow us on X to see if the Mercury defeat the Fever when you click right here!

feed

Published |Modified
Davion Moore
DAVION MOORE

Davion Moore is a prolific writer with a wealth of experience. He has a bachelor's degree from Franklin University and a master's in Sports Journalism from Bonaventure University. His writing and expertise allowed him to join our team as the Phoenix Mercury WNBA reporter On SI.