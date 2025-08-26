Throwback: Kelly Miller Takes Over Georgia
The Phoenix Mercury have had several talented players, and Kelly Miller was one of them. She joined the team in 2006, as Phoenix sent Anna DeForge to the Indiana Fever.
Before Miller played for the Fever, she spent years a few years with the Charlotte Sting. The Sting drafted her in 2001 with the second pick of the draft.
Miller became the second pick due to her impressive years with Georgia. She started off hot, as she averaged 17.5 points, 5.9 assists, 5.7 rebounds and 2.7 steals in her freshman year. The Bulldogs finished the season with a record of 17-11. They were knocked out in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, as they lost 74-72 to George Washington.
The following year, Miller averaged 18.5 points, six rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.9 steals. Georgia had an even better season, as they finished 27-7. They made their way through the tournament and reached the Final Four. They lost to Duke, as the Blue Devils beat them 81-69. Before that, Georgia took down Liberty, Southern Methodist, Clemson and Iowa State.
In her third year, Miller averaged 15.1 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 2.1 steals. The Bulldogs had an even better year, as they had a record of 32-4.
Miller's fourth year was also noteworthy, as she averaged 15.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 2.1 steals.
Overall, she averaged 16.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 2.2 steals.
From Athens to Charlotte
In her years with the Sting, Miller was a reserve. She averaged 8.7 minutes in her first year, and the following year, she averaged 17.3. That was the most she played with Charlotte.
When she went to Indiana, her role changed drastically and her stats improved. She became a starter and averaged 10.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.1 steals. She won Most Improved Player that season.
Her first year with the Mercury was her best year, and the following year, she won a championship. After that, she spent one more year with Phoenix before playing for the Minnesota Lynx, the Atlanta Dream, the Washington Mystics and the New York Liberty.
Miller had a solid WNBA career, and her college career was even better. Her contributions to the Mercury helped them win a championship, so she has a special place in the franchise's history.
