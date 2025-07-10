Mercury Waive Veteran Guard Kiana Williams
The Phoenix Mercury are making some moves. Phoenix announced that they have waived guard Kiana Williams. They thanked her in a social media post.
Williams signed a deal with the Mercury after they waived Megan McConnell, who suffered a knee injury in her debut.
Williams is a veteran who started her career with the Seattle Storm. She was their second round pick in 2021. Williams played for the Stanford Cardinal and led them to a championship. They beat the Arizona Wildcats, who reached their first title game that year.
After initially making the final roster, Williams was cut from the Storm. She returned to the Storm in 2022 she signed a training camp deal with Phoenix, but did not make their final roster. Seattle signed her to a hardship contract and played a few games before being released.
Later that year, the Connecticut Sun signed her to a seven-day contract before releasing her. Seattle brought her back in 2024, and she spent a bit of time there. In between WNBA deals, Williams played for the Adelaide Lightning of the Women's National Basketball League (WNBL) and other international teams.
In her time with the Mercury, she played in four games. She averaged 5.3 points and 1.3 rebounds while shooting 42.9 percent from 3-point range.
Her first game was the Mercury's 106-91 win over the New York Liberty. She played in both of their recent games against the Dallas Wings. In their win over Dallas, Williams had 17 points, four assists, three rebounds and one steal. She made three 3-pointers in what was a hot game for the Mercury. The team made 14 3-pointers overall.
Williams saw some minutes in the Mercury's win over the Minnesota Lynx. She had two points and two rebounds.
The Mercury may have a move in mind, and that is what led to the release of Williams. Regardless, she is a talented guard who showed a bit of her game in the win over Dallas.
The season continues for the Mercury, and while releasing players can be tough, it is part of the business. The team has to shake it off, get focused and get back on the court for their next game. The Mercury will be on the road in their next one as they take on the Golden State Valkyries.
