Mercury's Akoa Makani Gets Going Early In The Season
The Phoenix Mercury rookies established themselves this season, and Monique Akoa Makani was at the forefront. She was a starter for the Mercury, which means she played alongside Phoenix's star trio night in and night out. Kahleah Copper, Satou Sabally and Alyssa Thomas played a big role in the team's success, and Akoa Makani helped them along the way.
The rookie averaged 7.7 points, 2.7 assists and 2.2 rebounds. She started the season on a solid note, and she continued to play well throughout the season.
Phoenix's season began with a big win over the Seattle Storm. They beat them 81-59 in what was Sabally and Thomas' first game in front of the X-Factor. They got off to a great start, as Sabally had 27 points and Thomas had 20. Akoa Makani made her debut, and she had two points, a rebound, an assist and a steal.
Akoa Makani gets going in game against Los Angeles
After the first game, Akoa Makani scored in double figures for the next four games. In the Mercury's second game, the rookie had 11 points, three assists and two rebounds. Phoenix won that game, as they beat the Los Angeles Sparks 89-86.
The Mercury met the Storm once again, and Seattle beat them 77-70. Akoa Makani had 14 points, two rebounds, two assists and a block. After their loss on the road, the Mercury returned home and faced the Washington Mystics.
Phoenix was back on track, as the Mercury beat the Mystics 68-62. Their rookie finished the game with 13 points, three steals, two assists and a rebound. Then, Phoenix faced the Chicago Sky, and came away with a nice win. They beat the Sky 94-89, and Akoa Makani had 13 points, five rebounds, two assists and a steal.
In those five games, Akoa Makani averaged 10.6 points, 2.2 rebounds and two assists. She was just getting started, and as they season progressed, she continued to contribute. The Mercury rookie had her career high later on, as she had 21 points against the New York Liberty. She also had six assists and a rebound in that game.
Akoa Makani showed how talented she is, and she will continue to blossom. She will be someone the Mercury can count on, and if the free agency period goes well, she will be in their starting lineup once again.
