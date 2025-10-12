Why Mercury's Toliver Coached The Team In Game 4
The Phoenix Mercury came up short, but they still had an incredible year. They reached the WNBA Finals, and they competed all the way to the final buzzer. Nate Tibbetts led his team to this point, and towards the end of the third quarter, he received double technicals and was ejected from the game.
The Mercury coach received the technicals after getting in the face of referee Gina Cross. He disagreed with a foul that was called on Mercury rookie Monique Akoa Makani, and as he voiced his displeasure, he was ejected. Tibbetts spoke on the matter after the game.
"To me, it's just embarrassing," Tibbetts said to the media. "I feel bad that I was tossed. I mean, I've been around this game a long time. I think it's one of the weakest double technicals ever. I didn't even know that I got the second one, to be completely honest. I just don't understand it."
With Tibbetts being ejected, someone had to step in and take his place. The Mercury's associate coach took over, and she is someone who played in the WNBA from 2009 to 2023. Kristi Toliver is the team's associate head coach, and after Tibbetts' incident, she coached the Mercury in what was a big game.
Toliver gets into coaching
Toliver joined the Mercury's coaching staff before the 2024 season. She was an assistant coach for the Washington Wizards and the Dallas Mavericks before that. When she was with the Wizards, she was still playing in the WNBA. She was playing for the Washington Mystics at that time. The Mystics were her third team, and she spent three years with them before she returned to the Los Angeles Sparks.
In her time with the Mystics, she helped them win their first and for now, their only championship in 2019. She averaged 13.0 points, six assists, 2.9 rebounds and 1.1 steals.
Toliver had a nice playing career, and it comes as no surprise that her knowledge of the game and her leadership led to her getting opportunities as a coach.
Tibbetts' ejection was another obstacle the Mercury encountered, as their star Alyssa Thomas left the game before the end of the first half. Luckily, Thomas returned, and she had a triple-double. Toliver had a tough task ahead of her, but she had a chance to do something special. She coached in a Finals game. That is something few coaches can say, and if she gets a head coaching job elsewhere at some point, she already has that experience under her belt.
