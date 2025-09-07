Phoenix Mercury On SI

Why Nate Tibbetts And The Mercury Are Playoff Ready

The Phoenix Mercury have a few games left in their regular season, and Nate Tibbets and his team are going for wins before they get to the playoffs.

Davion Moore

Sep 6, 2025; Uncasville, Connecticut, USA; Phoenix Mercury head coach Nate Tibbetts watches from the sideline as they take on the Connecticut Sun at Mohegan Sun Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images
Sep 6, 2025; Uncasville, Connecticut, USA; Phoenix Mercury head coach Nate Tibbetts watches from the sideline as they take on the Connecticut Sun at Mohegan Sun Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images

Nate Tibbetts is in his second season as the Phoenix Mercury's head coach. He led them to a 19-21 season last year, and they ended up in playoffs. However, they lost to the Minnesota Lynx in the first round.

Tibbetts came to the Mercury with his share of experience, as he spent time as an assistant coach in the NBA. He was an assistant for teams such as the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Portland Trail Blazers and the Orlando Magic. Before that, he was an assistant for NBA G-League teams, and spent time as the head coach of the G-League affliliates of the Miami Heat and the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Phoenix Mercury head coach Nate Tibbetts watches his team play against the Indiana Fever during the first quarter at PHX Arena on Sept. 2, 2025. / Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Phoenix has had a good year, and as a result, Tibbetts has established himself as one of their top coaches. Last month, Tibbetts made history, as he moved up the Mercury's all-time wins list. He won the 42nd game of his career when the Mercury beat the Sparks in an away game. He passed Paul Westhead, whose fast-paced "Paul Ball" offense led the Mercury to their first championship.

Westhead became Phoenix's head coach in 2006, and he left after they won their championship in 2007. He had an overall record of 41-27 in that time.

Mercury head coach Nate Tibbetts yells out to his team from the sidelines as they play the New York Liberty at PHX Arena on Aug 30, 2025, in Phoenix. / Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Fast forward a few games, and Tibbetts now has 46 wins. Phoenix's recent six-game winning streak helped him get to that point, and he would have had his 47th win before the Connecticut Sun spoiled the Mercury's plans. The Sun beat the Mercury 87-84 in a game where Tina Charles, a former Mercury player, had a double-double. For the Mercury, Kahleah Copper was Phoenix's leading scorer with 18 points.

Mercury head coach Nate Tibbetts coaches from the sidelines as the Mercury face the Chicago Sky at PHX Arena on Aug. 28, 2025, in Phoenix. / Megan Mendoza/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tibbetts looking to make history

Overall, Tibbetts has a record of 46-35. This is a great record for a second-year coach. He has shown he is the right person for the job, and with the Mercury's talented roster, he could etch his name the franchise's history. He could join past coaches like Westhead, Corey Gaines and Sandy Brondello as coaches that led the team to a championship. Gaines did it 2009 and Brondello did in 2014, which was her first year with the team.

The Mercury are a legitimate contender, and come playoff time, they can prove that they have what it takes to win.

Phoenix is striving for a deep playoff run, and with Tibbetts on the sidelines, their goal is within reach.

