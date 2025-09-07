Why Nate Tibbetts And The Mercury Are Playoff Ready
Nate Tibbetts is in his second season as the Phoenix Mercury's head coach. He led them to a 19-21 season last year, and they ended up in playoffs. However, they lost to the Minnesota Lynx in the first round.
Tibbetts came to the Mercury with his share of experience, as he spent time as an assistant coach in the NBA. He was an assistant for teams such as the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Portland Trail Blazers and the Orlando Magic. Before that, he was an assistant for NBA G-League teams, and spent time as the head coach of the G-League affliliates of the Miami Heat and the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Phoenix has had a good year, and as a result, Tibbetts has established himself as one of their top coaches. Last month, Tibbetts made history, as he moved up the Mercury's all-time wins list. He won the 42nd game of his career when the Mercury beat the Sparks in an away game. He passed Paul Westhead, whose fast-paced "Paul Ball" offense led the Mercury to their first championship.
Westhead became Phoenix's head coach in 2006, and he left after they won their championship in 2007. He had an overall record of 41-27 in that time.
Fast forward a few games, and Tibbetts now has 46 wins. Phoenix's recent six-game winning streak helped him get to that point, and he would have had his 47th win before the Connecticut Sun spoiled the Mercury's plans. The Sun beat the Mercury 87-84 in a game where Tina Charles, a former Mercury player, had a double-double. For the Mercury, Kahleah Copper was Phoenix's leading scorer with 18 points.
Tibbetts looking to make history
Overall, Tibbetts has a record of 46-35. This is a great record for a second-year coach. He has shown he is the right person for the job, and with the Mercury's talented roster, he could etch his name the franchise's history. He could join past coaches like Westhead, Corey Gaines and Sandy Brondello as coaches that led the team to a championship. Gaines did it 2009 and Brondello did in 2014, which was her first year with the team.
The Mercury are a legitimate contender, and come playoff time, they can prove that they have what it takes to win.
Phoenix is striving for a deep playoff run, and with Tibbetts on the sidelines, their goal is within reach.
