Mercury's Laksa Makes A Statement In College
Kitija Laksa was one of the Phoenix Mercury's new faces, and in her first season, she averaged 5.9 points and 1.2 rebounds. She played 33 games, and in five of those outings, she was a part of the starting lineup.
Laksa played well during the season, and she had some notable performances. Her best game was against the Chicago Sky. She had 18 points, an assist and a steal in Phoenix's 94-89 win. That was early in the season, and the rookie showed that she could be a valuable contributor.
The Mercury found a good group of rookies, and all of them had unique journeys. Laksa was no exception, as she was drafted by the Seattle Storm in the 2020 WNBA Draft, but she did not play during that time.
Laksa was waived by the Storm, and she eventually signed a contract with the Dallas Wings. However, she did not play for them either. She went overseas, and later on, she signed with the Mercury.
Before she started her WNBA journey, Laksa attended South Florida. She averaged 17.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and an assist in her four years.
Laksa scores, helps South Florida get a win
In her first year, Laksa averaged 12.6 points and 2.3 rebounds. She started her college career on a good note, as she scored 15 points in her debut. She also had a rebound, an assist and a block. South Florida won that game, as the Bulls beat Jacksonville 74-52.
After that, Laksa scored seven points in her second game, and six in the third. Then, she scored 12 in South Florida's win over Butler. She had four rebounds, two steals and an assist to go along with her points.
The future Mercury player had some strong games throughout the season, and her best was a massive game against SMU. She had 38 points, a rebound and an assist. She knocked down eight 3-pointers, and SMU had a hard time stopping her. South Florida picked up a blowout win, and Laksa showed that she was a force.
Phoenix's rookies all contributed in their own way, and during their college days, they had a chance to showcase their abilities. Now, they are getting the opportunity with the Mercury, and they are taking advantage of it.
