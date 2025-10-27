How The Mercury Reunited With A Past Draft Pick
The 2025 season was a great year for the Phoenix Mercury. They won 27 games, which is the most they have won since the 2014 season. Phoenix reached the playoffs, and it led to a deep playoff run. They beat great teams during that time, as they defeated the New York Liberty and the Minnesota Lynx.
The Mercury also ran into the Las Vegas Aces, who swept them and won the championship. The Mercury tried to compete, but A'ja Wilson and the Aces gave them trouble. So, while things did not go in Phoenix's favor, this season is something to be proud of.
Phoenix had a big offseason, and it is safe to say that it paid off. They brought in two new stars in Satou Sabally and Alyssa Thomas, and they made some other moves to complete their roster. They brought in players on training camp deals, and in some cases, those players made the final roster.
Monique Akoa Makani was one of the players who signed a training camp deal, and not only did she make the final roster, she was a starter for the team. There were other players who made the final roster, and there were also players who were waived before the season.
Alexis Prince was one of the players the Mercury signed to a training camp deal, and for those who follow the team, she may have been a familiar face.
Prince returns to where it all started
The Mercury drafted Prince back in 2017, as she was their only pick. They selected her in the third round, and in her rookie season, she played 18 games. She averaged 1.9 points and a rebound in that time.
Phoenix waived her after that season, and she played two games with the Atlanta Dream. Prince did not appear in the WNBA in 2019, but she returned, as she spent time with the Chicago Sky.
Prince signed her deal with Phoenix this year, and she played a game with them before being waived. She played in their first game of the season, and she had a nice night when it came to grabbing boards. She had eight rebounds in that game, and she also had two points and an assist. The Mercury won that game, as they beat the Seattle Storm 81-59.
While her time with the team was brief, Prince helped the Mercury start the season on a high note.
