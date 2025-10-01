Mercury's Opponent Revealed, WNBA Finals Will Begin
The Phoenix Mercury now know their opponent, as the Las Vegas Aces are headed to the WNBA Finals. They defeated the Indiana Fever 3-2 in a competitive series.
Indiana started the series with a road win, as they beat Las Vegas 89-73. Then, these teams went back and forth in the remaining games, but Las Vegas managed to get a crucial win in Game 5. They beat Indiana 107-98.
Despite a balanced effort from Indiana, they could not pull off the victory. They had six players who scored in double figures, as Odyssey Sims led the way with 27 points. On the other side, the Aces' stars had big games, as A'ja Wilson had 35 points and Jackie Young had 32 points.
Now, the Aces are headed to the WNBA Finals in hopes of winning their third championship. However, the Mercury stand in their way. Phoenix is seeking their fourth championship, and if they accomplish that feat, they join the Houston Comets, the Minnesota Lynx and the Seattle Storm. Of those teams, the last one to win was the Storm. They won in 2020 after beating the Aces 3-0.
After that loss, the Aces won two championships in 2022 and 2023. They beat the Connecticut Sun the first time around, and they beat the New York Liberty the second time.
Phoenix has an illustrious history of their own. They won championships in 2007, 2009 and 2014. Their last championship was extremely impressive, as that year's team finished the season with a record of 29-5. Some would say that they were one of the greatest teams in league history. They dominated that season, and they kept that momentum going all the way to the Finals.
This year's Mercury team is another special group, and they finished the season with a record of 27-17. They defeated their share of teams during the season, but the Aces were one of the teams that gave them trouble. Las Vegas won the season series against them, but the Mercury did beat them in their first meeting.
While the Aces won the series, the Mercury defeated another team that beat them during the season. The Lynx gave them trouble, but they ended up beating them 3-1 in the playoffs, and it led to them reaching the Finals. So, anything is possible.
Now that the Mercury know their opponent, the real fun begins. It will be a competitive series, and in the end, the best team will win.
