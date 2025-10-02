Why The Mercury Trio Will Get Going Early
The WNBA Finals are set, as the Las Vegas Aces defeated the Indiana Fever in the last game of that series. These teams fought to the end, and Las Vegas defeated Indiana 107-98 in overtime.
Now, this year's Finals will feature two teams who have won multiple championships, and they are looking to add another to their legacy. The Las Vegas Aces have two championships, and they won in 2022 and 2023. The Phoenix Mercury have three championships, and they won in 2007, 2009 and 2014.
Phoenix had a great year, and their performances in the playoffs have led to this moment. Now that they have an opponent, they can prepare accordingly and do what it takes to get the win.
Las Vegas is a great team, and if Phoenix wants to win, it will take stellar performances from their stars. That begins with Alyssa Thomas.
1.) Alyssa Thomas
Alyssa Thomas has had a memorable year. She played well during the regular season, and she kept that momentum going in the postseason. She is averaging 18.6 points, 9.1 assists, 8.4 rebounds and two steals. Thomas had strong performances in Phoenix's first two series, and chances are, she will do the same this time around.
Thomas has reached the WNBA Finals in the past, but this may be the year she gets her first championship. If she plays like she has all year, the Mercury have a good shot at winning.
2.) Satou Sabally
Satou Sabally has had a great postseason run. She is averaging 17.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.6 steals this year, and she has had some big moments for the team. This is her fourth time in the playoffs, and this is the furthest she has been in that time.
The "Unicorn" is one of the league's most-skilled players, and being on a big stage, it is the perfect opportunity for her to prove that. Phoenix will need moments like she had in the other series, and channces are, she delivers.
3.) Kahleah Copper
The Mercury trio has been excellent, and Copper is doing what she does best. Copper is a scorer, and she has Finals experience. If the Mercury are on a scoring drought, she is someone the team can rely on to get them going.
Copper is a few games away from winning her second championship, and there is a strong chance she will get started early.
