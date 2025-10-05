Phoenix Mercury On SI

Mercury's Natasha Mack Could Be Hidden X-Factor

Natasha Mack is a exceptional defender, and she has contributed in the postseason as well.

Phoenix Mercury forward Natasha Mack (4) fights for a rebound with Minnesota Lynx forward Alanna Smith (8) during their WNBA semifinal playoff game at PHX Arena on Sept. 28, 2025.
Phoenix Mercury big Natasha Mack is in the second playoff run of her career. She is also in the WNBA Finals for the first time in her career. Mack started her career with the Chicago Sky back in 2021, as they drafted her with the 16th pick of that year's draft.

Mack's time with the Sky was brief, as she played three games with them. She was eventually waived, and she had a brief stint with the Minnesota Lynx. After spending some time overseas, Mack eventually made her way to Phoenix.

The Mercury signed her to a deal last season, and she was a strong rebounder, as she averaged five while coming off the bench for most of the season. Mack also averaged 3.8 points and 1.1 assists in that time.

Phoenix had a solid year in 2024, and they made it to the playoffs with a record of 19-21. They faced the Lynx in the first round, but Minnesota swept them to advance. In the end, the Lynx reached the WNBA Finals, where they lost to the New York Liberty.

In that run, Mack averaged seven points and 3.5 rebounds. This year, Mack was key to the Mercury's success, as she is one of their biggest threats on the defensive end. She played in 34 games this season, and she started in 23 of them.

Mack impacts the defensive end

Mack averaged 5.8 rebounds in that time, and she also averaged 4.7 points and 1.5 blocks. She had some nice games in that period, as she had 14 points, seven rebounds and a block against the Golden State Valkyries. She also had a double-double during the season, as she had 10 points and 12 rebounds against the Sky.

Her performance against Chicago was notable, as she also had five blocks, three assists and two steals. She filled the stat sheet, which she quietly did throughout the season.

As far as Phoenix's playoff run, she is averaging 3.3 points and 3.9 rebounds. Overall, in her two years in the playoffs, she has averaged four points and 3.8 rebounds. Her contributions sometimes go unnoticed, but they are significant.

Mack's presence gives teams trouble, and they have a hard time scoring when she is in the game. As the series with the Las Vegas Aces continues, she will make her presence felt.

