Will The Mercury Snap The Aces' Streak?
The Phoenix Mercury are rested, and they are taking on one of the hottest teams in the league. The Las Vegas Aces are coming to Phoenix, and they have won their last five games. They beat the Golden State Valkyries twice, and then they defeated the Seattle Storm, the Connecticut Sun and the New York Liberty.
Las Vegas is playing well in this period, and their star A'ja Wilson won Western Conference Player of the Week after her historic game against the Sun. She had 32 points and 20 rebounds. The Aces are getting hot at the right time, and they are climbing the league standings. However, they have a tough game ahead of them as they face the Mercury.
Phoenix had a streak of their own, as they beat the Chicago Sky, the Connecticut Sun and the Indiana Fever while playing on their home floor. Then, they lost to the Atlanta Dream, who gave them trouble all season.
Getting the chance to rest after the loss is ideal, as it gives the Mercury a chance to regroup. After this game with the Aces, they will be on the road for their next three games, and in that time, they will face the Aces in Las Vegas. Rest is always good, but it also has its downsides.
Rest and Relaxation
The Aces played the Liberty on Wednesday. The Mercury played the Dream on Sunday. Playing the waiting game can get tiresome, and some teams respond better than others. Some teams come out firing on all cylinders, and others come out a bit rusty. Phoenix may come out hot, but there is also a chance that it takes them some time to get going. So, it will be interesting to see what happens.
Phoenix is one of the top teams in the league, and they have defeated other contenders. They also beat the Aces earlier in the season, as they picked up a 76-70 win over Las Vegas back in June. That was a Commissioner's Cup game. The Aces won the second meeting, as they beat the Mercury 84-81. The season series is 1-1, and the Mercury could take the lead with a win in this next game.
Wilson and the Aces are playing well, but with the way the Mercury play at home, Phoenix may snap their opponent's winning streak.
Please follow us on X to see if the Mercury snap the Aces' streak when you click right here!