Why Phoenix Will Be Represented In 2026 All-Star Game
The 2025 WNBA All-Star Game was a success, as some of the league's top players were in action against each other. The game took place in Indianapolis, which is, of course, the home of the Indiana Fever.
In this year's All-Star Game, Team Collier defeated Team Clark. They beat them 151-131, and Napheesa Collier, one of the team captains, took home the All-Star Most Valuable Player (MVP).
There were some great players involved in the game, and the Phoenix Mercury were represented. Satou Sabally was named a starter, and Alyssa Thomas was a reserve. Sabally did not play due to injury, but Thomas played and was a member of the winning team.
On top of Mercury players, there were also stars like A'ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart, Aliyah Boston and others. It was a star-studded event, and come next year, it will be the same thing.
Next year's All-Star festivities will be held in Chicago. The league recently announced the decision, as WNBA Commissioner Cathy Englebert spoke on the matter.
“The WNBA is thrilled to bring AT&T WNBA All-Star back to Chicago, which will undoubtedly deliver unforgettable competition and community outreach," Engelbert said.
“Together with the Chicago Sky, we look forward to celebrating the game’s brightest stars, engaging WNBA fans around the world, and showcasing the energy of one of basketball’s most iconic cities.”
All-Star heads back to Chicago
Chicago hosted the All-Star Game back in 2022, when Team Wilson defeated Team Stewart. Now, the league's stars will be heading back to the city, and they will play in front of a passionate crowd.
With the way the Mercury played during the season, it was only right that Sabally and Thomas were selected. Both had great years, and they did their part when it came to Phoenix's playoff run. They played well in that period, and they helped the Mercury reach the Finals. Sabally missed Game 4 of the series against the Las Vegas Aces, but before that, she was having a good series and was trying to keep the team's championship chase alive.
If the Mercury bring back Sabally and Thomas, they will likely have even better seasons. As a result, they will be All-Stars once again. Next year's All-Star Game will be special, and like this year's, the Mercury will be involved.
Please follow us on X to read more about the WNBA All-Star Game when you click right here!