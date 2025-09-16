Mercury's Sabally Has Big Playoff Experience
Satou Sabally has her share of playoff experience, as she made the playoffs for the first time back in 2021. The Dallas Wings faced the Chicago Sky in the first round of that year's postseason, and the Sky beat them 81-64. That ended up being a big year for the Sky, as they reached the WNBA Finals and won their first championship. They beat the Phoenix Mercury 3-1.
Sabally had 12 points, four rebounds, two steals and an assist in that game. After that, she made the playoffs two more times before changing teams. Now, she is playing for the Mercury, and they are trying to win it all. However, the New York Liberty picked up a road win in Game 1, and Phoenix needs to win the next game to keep their hopes alive.
Sabally's big game sets the tone
The Mercury star has played well in her playoff runs, and when it comes to her best game, she had it in 2023. Sabally had 32 points against the Atlanta Dream in a game where Dallas won 94-82. She was her team's leading scorer, and she also had five rebounds, four assists and four steals.
Phoenix's star was one of three players who scored in double figures, as Arike Ogunbowale had 24 points, and she had nine rebounds, seven assists and four steals in the process. Teaira McCowan had a double-double of 17 points and 14 rebounds.
On the other side, Rhyne Howard had 36 points and was one of three players who scored in double figures.
Dallas won that series, but they lost to the Las Vegas Aces in the next round. Regardless, the 2023 season was a big year for Sabally, as she won Most Improved Player. She did so by averaging 18.6 points, 8.1 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.8 steals.
Jumping to today, Phoenix finished the regular season with a record of 27-17. They lost their last three games, as the Connecticut Sun, the Los Angeles Sparks and the Wings beat them. Now, they are in the playoffs, and they are looking to beat the Liberty. It will be a challenge, but it is still a possibility.
If Sabally bounces back from her performance in Game 1, the Mercury have a legitimate chance of tying the series, and forcing a third game.
