Phoenix Mercury On SI

How The Mercury Rookies Established Themselves

The Phoenix Mercury's rookies had strong seasons, and they can contribute to the Mercury for years to come.

Davion Moore

Jul 9, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (25) celebrates with teammates Kathryn Westbeld (24), Sami Whitcomb (33), Monique Akoa Makani (8) and DeWanna Bonner (24) against the Minnesota Lynx during the second half at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Jul 9, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (25) celebrates with teammates Kathryn Westbeld (24), Sami Whitcomb (33), Monique Akoa Makani (8) and DeWanna Bonner (24) against the Minnesota Lynx during the second half at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Phoenix Mercury had their share of new faces, and in the case of DeWanna Bonner a familar one, and all of those players played a role in the team's success.

Of course, Phoenix brought in Satou Sabally and Alyssa Thomas, but they also brought in a mix of experience and inexperience.

Sami Whitcomb has won championships in the past, and her shooting helped the Mercury at times they needed it most. For example, a late shot against the Minnesota Lynx helped force overtime.

Mercury rookies shine during season

Then, the Mercury brought in a group of rookies, and they all had nice seasons. They all contributed in different ways and they did it at different points of the season. Monique Akoa Makani was playing in France before coming to Phoenix, and she was of the team's starters throughout the year.

Monique Akoa Makan
Oct 5, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Monique Akoa Makani (8) drives the ball past Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22), guards Jewell Loyd (24) and Jackie Young (0) during the first quarter of game two of the 2025 WNBA Finals at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images / Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

The Mercury also added Kathryn Westbeld, Kitija Laksa and Lexi Held. Westbeld spent some time in the starting lineup, and she was also a reserve towards the end of the season. Laksa and Held were reserves throughout the year, and they stepped on the court for the Mercury during the Finals.

All of the Mercury rookies had strong performances at some point in the season. Akoa Makani's was against the New York Liberty. In the Mercury's first meeting with New York, the rookie finished the game with 21 points, six assists and a rebound. Phoenix won that game, as they beat New York 89-81.

Westbeld's best game was against the Los Angeles Sparks. She had 15 points, three rebounds, two assists, two blocks and a steal.

Laksa's best game was against the Chicago Sky. She had 18 points, an assist and a steal. The Mercury beat the Sky 94-89 in that game.

Lexi Hel
Aug 19, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Lexi Held (1) dribbles against Golden State Valkyries guard Kaitlyn Chen (2) in the second quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images / Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Then, Held had a big game during the season, as she finished with 24 points, two assists and a steal. She did that against the Golden State Valkyries, and the Mercury beat them 86-77.

All of the Mercury rookies had different journeys, and they all had a chance to showcase their talents. It was a good year for the Mercury and their rookies, and regardless of what happens next, the future looks bright for Akoa Makani, Westbeld, Laksa and Held.

Please follow us on X to read more about the Mercury's rookies and how they did during the regular season and postseason when you click right here!

feed

Published |Modified
Davion Moore
DAVION MOORE

Davion Moore is a prolific writer with a wealth of experience. He has a bachelor's degree from Franklin University and a master's in Sports Journalism from Bonaventure University. His writing and expertise allowed him to join our team as the Phoenix Mercury WNBA reporter On SI.