How The Mercury Rookies Established Themselves
The Phoenix Mercury had their share of new faces, and in the case of DeWanna Bonner a familar one, and all of those players played a role in the team's success.
Of course, Phoenix brought in Satou Sabally and Alyssa Thomas, but they also brought in a mix of experience and inexperience.
Sami Whitcomb has won championships in the past, and her shooting helped the Mercury at times they needed it most. For example, a late shot against the Minnesota Lynx helped force overtime.
Mercury rookies shine during season
Then, the Mercury brought in a group of rookies, and they all had nice seasons. They all contributed in different ways and they did it at different points of the season. Monique Akoa Makani was playing in France before coming to Phoenix, and she was of the team's starters throughout the year.
The Mercury also added Kathryn Westbeld, Kitija Laksa and Lexi Held. Westbeld spent some time in the starting lineup, and she was also a reserve towards the end of the season. Laksa and Held were reserves throughout the year, and they stepped on the court for the Mercury during the Finals.
All of the Mercury rookies had strong performances at some point in the season. Akoa Makani's was against the New York Liberty. In the Mercury's first meeting with New York, the rookie finished the game with 21 points, six assists and a rebound. Phoenix won that game, as they beat New York 89-81.
Westbeld's best game was against the Los Angeles Sparks. She had 15 points, three rebounds, two assists, two blocks and a steal.
Laksa's best game was against the Chicago Sky. She had 18 points, an assist and a steal. The Mercury beat the Sky 94-89 in that game.
Then, Held had a big game during the season, as she finished with 24 points, two assists and a steal. She did that against the Golden State Valkyries, and the Mercury beat them 86-77.
All of the Mercury rookies had different journeys, and they all had a chance to showcase their talents. It was a good year for the Mercury and their rookies, and regardless of what happens next, the future looks bright for Akoa Makani, Westbeld, Laksa and Held.
