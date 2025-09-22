Why Satou Sabally And Others Will Help Phoenix Recover
The Phoenix Mercury have a tough battle on their hands. They are facing the Minnesota Lynx, which is a team that reached the WNBA Finals last year. They also beat the Mercury in the playoffs that year. Then, they had an incredible regular season where they lost very few home games.
Minnesota picked up a big win over Phoenix, and after sweeping the Golden State Valkyries, they now have a 1-0 lead in this series.
Phoenix has a chance to pick up a win in Game 2, and in order for that to happen, they need their best players.
1.) Kahleah Copper
Kahleah Copper was the team's leading scorer in the first game, as she finished the game with 22 points. She is a strong scorer, and when the Mercury need her, she answers the call.
This is going to be a difficult series for Phoenix, and if they want to pick up a win in the next game, Copper has to be involved. It does not matter if she is the team's leading scorer, or one of their players in double figures while someone like Satou Sabally leads, Copper will still be involved.
2.) Satou Sabally
Sabally was one of four players who scored in double figures for the Mercury in the first game. She had 10 points, and she also had six rebounds, three assists and two steals.
Phoenix's star forward is also a great scorer, and when she gets going, the Mercury are at their best. She had a big double-double in Game 3 of the Liberty series, and if she performs like that at some point in the series, Phoenix can pick up a victory.
3.) DeWanna Bonner
DeWanna Bonner had a quiet night offensively, as she went scoreless in this game. While she did have nine rebounds and two assists, the Mercury will need more from her. Phoenix's bench may be the key to this series, and Bonner plays a major role in their success. If Bonner, Sami Whitcomb and others are scoring off the bench, the Mercury put themselves in a position to win.
The Mercury want to tie the series in the next game, and if these three players have good games, they can get a victory.
