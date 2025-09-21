Mercury And More Advance To Semifinals
The WNBA playoffs have been exciting, and after a few competitive series in the first round, it is time for the next round.
Things are getting tougher now, as only four teams remain. These teams fought their way through the regular season, and now, they are working towards getting the the WNBA Finals and ultimately winning it all.
In this round, the Phoenix Mercury will take on the Minnesota Lynx and the Indiana Fever will battle the Las Vegas Aces
Phoenix advanced to this round after beating the New York Liberty 2-1. The Mercury lost the first game, as the Liberty beat them in overtime. However, in what was a must-win game for Phoenix, they stepped up and won on the road in Game 2. Then, they headed back home and won the series behind strong performances from their stars.
Satou Sabally had 23 points, 12 rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block in that game. Alyssa Thomas had a triple-double, as she finished with 20 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists. The two stars stepped up big time, and they kept their team's playoff run alive. Now, they face a team who beat them in their season series.
Minnesota got to this point after sweeping the Golden State Valkyries. The Valkyries had an excellent debut season, and they managed to reach the playoffs. They finished the season with a record of 23-21, and they ran into the top team in the league record-wise. Still, Golden State put up a fight against a strong team. Now, the Mercury stand in the way of Minnesota's hopes of winning the franchise's fifth championship.
As far as the other matchup, the Aces won 2-1 in what came down to a competitive Game 3. Las Vegas beat the Seattle Storm in a blowout in Game 1, but the Storm responded in the next game. They beat the Aces 86-83 in that game. The final game of that series came down to the wire, but the Aces pulled off a close win.
Indiana defeated the Atlanta Dream, after winning the last two games of the series. The Dream started off with a nice win, but the Fever recovered in the second and third game to stun them. Now, they face a two-time champion in Las Vegas.
And then there were four
This round features some great teams, and all of them are hungry for a title. The Mercury will do their best to win it all, and if they defeat the Lynx, they get a step closer.
