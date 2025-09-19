Phoenix Mercury On SI

Why Mercury's Sabally And Others Will Deliver In Game 3

The Phoenix Mercury are hosting the New York Liberty in Game 3, and some of the Mercury's best players will lead them to victory.

Davion Moore

Sep 14, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Satou Sabally (0) reacts as she shoots around during warmups before a game against the New York Liberty for game one of the 2025 WNBA Playoffs round one at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-Imagn Images
Sep 14, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Satou Sabally (0) reacts as she shoots around during warmups before a game against the New York Liberty for game one of the 2025 WNBA Playoffs round one at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-Imagn Images / Allan Henry-Imagn Images

The Phoenix Mercury's playoff journey continues, as they picked up a great win in Game 2. They beat the New York Liberty 86-60 on the road, and they looked better than they did in the first game. Phoenix lost that first game, as New York beat them 76-69 in overtime.

DeWanna Bonner and Satou Saball
Sep 17, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart (30) looks to drive past Phoenix Mercury forwards DeWanna Bonner (14) and Satou Sabally (0) during game two of round one for the 2025 WNBA Playoffs at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Game 1 was rough, and the Mercury had a hard time getting going on the offensive end. They looked better in this game, and they had multiple players who helped them secure the victory. Now, the Mercury are heading back home, and they have a chance to advance to the next round and give their fans something to cheer about.

This game will be intense, and New York will look to redeem themselves. However, if the Mercury have strong performances from some of their best players, they can get a win with ease. With that said, here are three players to keep an eye on in Game 3.

1.) DeWanna Bonner

DeWanna Bonner is one of the Mercury's veterans, and she has been in moments like this. Bonner has been in the playoffs several times over the years, and she has won championships in the process.

DeWanna Bonne
New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) steals the ball from Phoenix Mercury forward DeWanna Bonner (14) in overtime during Game One of the 2025 WNBA Playoffs first round at PHX Arena on Sept. 14, 2025. / Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Bonner played a role in the Mercury's victory in Game 2, as she finished the game with 14 points and eight rebounds. The Mercury also had contributions from Kathryn Westbeld, who had 10 points. The bench was important in this game, and as always, Bonner led the way. Bonner knows what it takes to win, and if she has a good game, the Mercury have a legitimate shot at winning.

2.) Satou Sabally

Satou Sabally bounced back from her poor performance in Game 1, and she played a major role in the team getting the win. She had 15 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

Satou Saball
Sep 14, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Satou Sabally (0) shoots around during warmups before a game against the New York Liberty for game one of the 2025 WNBA Playoffs round one at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-Imagn Images / Allan Henry-Imagn Images

Sabally is one the Mercury's top players, and when she has a good game, the Mercury are hard to stop. If she plays like she did in Game 2 or she has an even better performance, Phoenix has a good shot at advancing. So, she is a player to keep an eye on.

3.) Alyssa Thomas

Alyssa Thomas remains one of the Mercury's most consistent players, and what she has done in the regular season has carried over into the playoffs.

Alyssa Thoma
Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (25) looks to the basket against the New York Liberty in the first half of Game One of the 2025 WNBA Playoffs first round at PHX Arena on Sept. 14, 2025. / Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Thomas had 15 points, seven assists and six rebounds. She was close to having another triple-double, and with Game 3 being so important, this may be the game where she has her first postseason triple-double of the year. The Mercury star will contribute, and she will do it in a variety of ways.

Game 3 is going to be a battle, and it will take strong efforts from all three of these players for Phoenix to get the win.

