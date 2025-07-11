Season Series: Mercury vs Aces
At this point in the season, the Phoenix Mercury have been a joy to watch. They are one of the most talented teams in the league, and they have some respectable wins under their belt. In their last game, they beat the Minnesota Lynx, who currently have the best record in the WNBA. They beat the Lynx 79-71.
Their win over Minnesota proved that they can beat fellow contenders. The Lynx have been a threat since they won the 2024 Commissioner's Cup, and they nearly won a championship that year before losing to the New York Liberty. Phoenix handed the Lynx their third loss of the season and snapped their five-game win streak.
Phoenix now has their first win of the year over Minnesota, and there is still one more game in the season series.
While the Mercury trail this series, there are others where they are beating a team or they are tied with them. One of the series where the Mercury are tied with their opponent is the Las Vegas Aces.
The season series against the Aces started with a win. The Mercury beat the Aces 76-70 in a road game. Satou Sabally led Phoenix with 22 points, and Alyssa Thomas had a double-double with 14 points and 13 assists. The Aces played without their star A'ja Wilson, who was out with a concussion.
The Mercury faced the Aces two weeks later, and the Aces tied the season series. They beat Phoenix 84-81. Thomas was the Mercury's leading scorer with 16 points. Compared to other games, this was a quiet night for Phoenix. Sabally had 10 points and made only three field goals.
Phoenix shot 38 percent from the field, but a lot of their pivotal players struggled. Wilson was back in action for Las Vegas, and she had 26 points, 18 rebounds, seven assists, a steal and a block. The Aces evened the score and handed the Mercury their fifth loss.
When it comes to the rest of this season series, Phoenix and Las Vegas will meet twice in August. The first game will be in Phoenix, and the series ends on the Aces' home floor.
Las Vegas is not the team they once were, but they are trying to figure things out. They won championships back in 2022 and 2023, but this year, they are fighting to stay above .500. Regardless, they are team that the Mercury cannot take lightly. Phoenix has a chance to win this season series, and it is a strong possibility that they will.
