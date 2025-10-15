Mercury Recognized On A Special List
The WNBA season is over, but it is never too early to speculate about the next season. The Las Vegas Aces won it all this year, as they swept the Phoenix Mercury in the WNBA Finals.
Las Vegas faced the Seattle Storm and the Indiana Fever before meeting the Mercury, and they eliminated both of them in competitive series. They beat the Storm 2-1 after they beat them 74-73 in Game 3 of that series. Them they beat the Fever 3-2, and the final game of that series went into overtime.
Then, the Aces and the Mercury went head-to-head, and Las Vegas came out victorious. The Aces were second in the league record-wise, as they finished the season with a record of 30-14. After getting off to a rocky start, they went on an impressive winning streak that helped them get back on track.
Phoenix was fourth in the league, and they finished the season with a record of 27-17. They were one of the league's top teams throughout the year, and despite a few obstacles, they held on and had a good year.
With the Aces and the Mercury being the last teams standing, ESPN took that into consideration, and they made them the top two teams in an early power rankings. The Aces are first, and it comes as no surprise. They won the championship, and they overcame great odds to get to that point.
The Mercury had a great year, and it led to making the Finals for the sixth time in history. They lost to the Aces, but they took down some strong teams to get to that point. They took down the 2024 champions, and they beat a team that many expected to win it all in the Minnesota Lynx. Phoenix showed they can win a championship, and they will get their chance soon.
Next up on ESPN's list is the Atlanta Dream. The Dream gave the Mercury trouble throughout the season, but they were knocked out in the first round of the playoffs. They lost to the Fever, as Indiana beat them 2-1. Despite the loss, the Dream are a talented team, and they can continue to play at a high level.
The Lynx and the Fever round out the top five, and for Minnesota it was due to their strong regular season and how they played before losing to Phoenix. The Fever's place comes from their talented roster and how a short-handed team put up a fight in the playoffs.
Next season is a while from now, but if it is like this year's, fans are in for a treat.
