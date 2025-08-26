How Have The Mercury Done In Their Last 10 Games?
The regular season is winding down, and the Phoenix Mercury are trying to finish the season strong. The Mercury have had some strong showings recently, as they picked up two nice wins over the Golden State Valkyries.
Recently, they beat the Valkyries 98-91 in a game where they had to go on a run to secure the win. They lost to the Las Vegas Aces after that, and Las Vegas beat them 83-61. Right after that loss, Phoenix beat Golden State 81-72.
In the Mercury's last 10 games, they have a record of 6-4. They picked up wins over teams like the Chicago Sky, the Connecticut Sun, the Indiana Fever and the Seattle Storm. As far as their four losses, they lost their recent game against the Aces, Las Vegas beat them 86-83 before Phoenix's brief road trip, and they lost two games against the Atlanta Dream.
They started this month with a 95-72 loss to the Dream, and Kahleah Copper was the team's leading scorer. She had 19 points in a game where the Mercury struggled.
The Mercury were on the road for that game, but a few games later, they hosted Atlanta. This was a chance for the Mercury to redeem themselves, but they came up short once again. The Dream beat them 74-66. Alyssa Thomas and DeWanna Bonner were the stars of that game, as Thomas had 21 points, eight rebounds and five assists, while Bonner had 16 points and five rebounds.
Las Vegas and Atlanta have had nice seasons, although it took the Aces a while to get going. Now, they are on an 11-game winning streak, and they have climbed the league standings.
Both teams are contenders, and they are teams that the Mercury may potentially meet at some point in the playoffs. Losing to them can be frustrating, but it is better to get it out the way instead of struggling against them in the playoffs.
Contending teams go to war
Outside of those two teams, the Mercury have been on a roll and are defeating the teams they are supposed to beat. For example, the Sky are significantly under .500, and they have won nine games this season. Getting crucial wins over teams like this is important, and the Mercury are delivering in that area.
The Mercury are getting wins, and as the end of the month approaches, they can pick up a few more wins.
Please follow us on X to see how the Mercury perform in their next few games when you click right here!