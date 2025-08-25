Three Key Players In The Mercury's Game Against The Sparks
The Phoenix Mercury will be in action tomorrow, as they are facing the Los Angeles Sparks. The Mercury beat the Golden State Valkyries in their last game, and they improved to 12-6 in home games. They are on the road in this upcoming game, and if they win, they will improve to 11-8 in road games.
Los Angeles won their last game, as they beat the Dallas Wings in a close game. They beat them 81-80, as their star guard, Kelsey Plum, nailed a game-winning shot. Plum spoiled Wings' rookie Paige Bueckers' big game, as the young star finished the game with 44 points.
The Sparks are now 17-18, and they are seeking their first win against the Mercury.
Phoenix defeated Los Angeles back in May and June, as they beat them 89-86 in the first game, and 85-80 in the second. The Sparks want to build some momentum and improve to 18-18, and they have put up a fight against the Mercury in the previous games.
Plum and the Sparks want to win, and they will do whatever it takes to beat the Mercury. With that in mind, the Mercury made need big games from some of their top players.
1.) Alyssa Thomas
Alyssa Thomas continues to make history. She had a triple-double in the team's win over Golden State, and she set a franchise record. Her 16 assists are the most a Mercury player has had in a single game.
Thomas will likely have another triple-double soon, and this is the perfect game to do it. Phoenix's forward will do a bit of everything against the Sparks, and if she does, the Mercury have a good shot at getting a big win this time around.
2.) DeWanna Bonner
DeWanna Bonner struggled in the Mercury's game against the Aces. She had two points in that game, and the Mercury lost in a blowout. Phoenix needed her contributions in that game, but the team struggled in general.
Bonner did not get a win on her birthday, but the next day, the Mercury picked up a victory. In the win over Golden State, Bonner had 14 points, six rebounds and two assists.
The three-time Sixth Woman of the Year is doing well off the Mercury bench, and this game is another chance to shine.
3.) Monique Akoa Makani
Monique Akoa Makani had a great showing against the Valkyries. She had 18 points, as she knocked down four 3-pointers. The Mercury rookie was hot in this game, and Phoenix picked up a nice win as a result.
Akoa Makani's rookie season has been something special, and at different times in the season, she has showcased her talents. This upcoming game is an opportunity for the rookie to have another great game and help her team get their 23rd win.
The Mercury have a talented roster, and on any given night, someone can step up.
