Phoenix Mercury On SI

Three Key Players In The Mercury's Game Against The Sparks

The Phoenix Mercury are taking on the Los Angeles Sparks in their next game, and some of their top players will help them get a 3-0 lead over the Sparks.

Davion Moore

Aug 19, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward DeWanna Bonner (14) attempts a layup against Golden State Valkyries forward Laeticia Amihere (3) in the fourth quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images
Aug 19, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward DeWanna Bonner (14) attempts a layup against Golden State Valkyries forward Laeticia Amihere (3) in the fourth quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images / Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

The Phoenix Mercury will be in action tomorrow, as they are facing the Los Angeles Sparks. The Mercury beat the Golden State Valkyries in their last game, and they improved to 12-6 in home games. They are on the road in this upcoming game, and if they win, they will improve to 11-8 in road games.

Los Angeles won their last game, as they beat the Dallas Wings in a close game. They beat them 81-80, as their star guard, Kelsey Plum, nailed a game-winning shot. Plum spoiled Wings' rookie Paige Bueckers' big game, as the young star finished the game with 44 points.

The Sparks are now 17-18, and they are seeking their first win against the Mercury.

Phoenix defeated Los Angeles back in May and June, as they beat them 89-86 in the first game, and 85-80 in the second. The Sparks want to build some momentum and improve to 18-18, and they have put up a fight against the Mercury in the previous games.

Plum and the Sparks want to win, and they will do whatever it takes to beat the Mercury. With that in mind, the Mercury made need big games from some of their top players.

1.) Alyssa Thomas

Alyssa Thomas continues to make history. She had a triple-double in the team's win over Golden State, and she set a franchise record. Her 16 assists are the most a Mercury player has had in a single game.

Alyssa Thoma
Aug 17, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (25) is fouled by Seattle Storm guard Brittney Sykes (20) during the first half at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Thomas will likely have another triple-double soon, and this is the perfect game to do it. Phoenix's forward will do a bit of everything against the Sparks, and if she does, the Mercury have a good shot at getting a big win this time around.

2.) DeWanna Bonner

DeWanna Bonner struggled in the Mercury's game against the Aces. She had two points in that game, and the Mercury lost in a blowout. Phoenix needed her contributions in that game, but the team struggled in general.

Bonner did not get a win on her birthday, but the next day, the Mercury picked up a victory. In the win over Golden State, Bonner had 14 points, six rebounds and two assists.

DeWanna Bonne
Aug 21, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) knocks the ball away from Phoenix Mercury forward DeWanna Bonner (14) in the second quarter of their game at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images / Candice Ward-Imagn Images

The three-time Sixth Woman of the Year is doing well off the Mercury bench, and this game is another chance to shine.

3.) Monique Akoa Makani

Monique Akoa Makani had a great showing against the Valkyries. She had 18 points, as she knocked down four 3-pointers. The Mercury rookie was hot in this game, and Phoenix picked up a nice win as a result.

Monique Akoa Makan
Aug 19, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Monique Akoa Makani (8) and Golden State Valkyries guard Carla Leite (0) talk after their game at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images / Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Akoa Makani's rookie season has been something special, and at different times in the season, she has showcased her talents. This upcoming game is an opportunity for the rookie to have another great game and help her team get their 23rd win.

The Mercury have a talented roster, and on any given night, someone can step up.

Please follow us on X to see if Alyssa Thomas, DeWanna Bonner and Monique Akoa Makani lead theteam to victory when you click right here!

feed

Published |Modified
Davion Moore
DAVION MOORE

Davion Moore is a prolific writer with a wealth of experience. He has a bachelor's degree from Franklin University and a master's in Sports Journalism from Bonaventure University. His writing and expertise allowed him to join our team as the Phoenix Mercury WNBA reporter On SI.