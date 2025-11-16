Mercury's Legendary Guards Prove Themselves
The Phoenix Mercury were trying to get things going in 2006, as they were still fighting to get into the playoffs. They made the playoffs in 2000, but after that, they missed out for the next few years. Luckily, they were finding the right pieces, and they were getting closer to the postseason.
The Mercury finished the 2006 season with a record of 18-16, which means they were inching closer to their goal.
Phoenix had a good year, and the team was represented during the All-Star events. They had players in both the Three-Point Shootout and the Skills Challenge. Diana Taurasi was the team's representative in the Three-Point Shootout, and she competed against Katie Smith, Katie Douglas and Dawn Staley.
Taurasi was knocked out early, as she had nine points in the first round. Smith finished that round with 13 points, and she was eliminated as well. Douglas and Staley advanced after they had 14 points and 19 points, respectively.
In the end, Staley won the contest, as she had 17 points and Douglas had 16.
Then, when it came to the Skills Challenge, Phoenix's new addition was involved. Cappie Pondexter participated, and she competed against Deanna Nolan, Sue Bird and Seimone Augustus.
Nolan came in last, as she finished with a time of 40.8 in the first round. Pondexter was third, as she had a time of 39.0.
Augustus had a time of 38.1 in the first round, and Bird's was 29.2. Then, Augustus had a better time in the second round, and she came out on top.
Mercury guards represent team in All-Star Game
Despite the losses, the Mercury's guards did well, and it was just the beginning for them. On top of those events, Taurasi and Pondexter were involved in the All-Star Game. They were reserves that year, and they played 19 minutes and 15 minutes, respectively.
Taurasi finished the game with nine points, two rebounds and two assists. Pondexter had four points, four assists, two rebounds and a steal. In the end, the East won that game, as they beat the West 98-82.
Things were just getting started for the Mercury, and the following year things were even better. Taurasi and Pondexter have special places in Mercury history, and the 2006 season was just a glimpse.
