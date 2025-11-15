Mercury Stars Participate In Unrivaled Tournament
The Unrivaled league is headed in the right direction. They have some of the WNBA's biggest stars, as Breanna Stewart, Napheesa Collier and others played in the first season. The Phoenix Mercury were represented as well, as Kahleah Copper, Satou Sabally and Alyssa Thomas played.
Copper played for Rose BC, which is the team that won it all in the first season. That year, she played alongside Chelsea Gray, Angel Reese, Brittney Sykes, Azura Stevens and Lexie Hull.
Sabally played for Phantom BC, and she played alongside Marina Mabrey, Natasha Cloud, Brittney Griner, Katie Lou Samuelson and Sabrina Ionescu. Thomas played for Laces BC, and her teammates were Jackie Young, Tiffany Hayes, Kayla McBride, Kate Martin and Stefanie Dolson.
The rosters have changed a bit, but Mercury stars will still be involved. All of Phoenix's stars played well in the first season, and their teams all had different journeys.
During the Unrivaled season, there was also a 1-on-1 Tournament. Some of the league's best players participated, and once again, Mercury stars were involved. Thomas was going to face Stevens in the first round, but still ended up missing the tournament due to injury. This resulted in a walkover and Stevens advanced to the next round.
Copper faced Aliyah Boston, and the Mercury guard won 11-6. Phoenix's star faced Allisha Gray in the next round, and the Atlanta Dream's star beat Copper 11-5.
Sabally meets former teammate
Sabally was going to face Sykes in the first round, but like Thomas, Sykes missed the tournament due to injury. The "Unicorn" automatically advanced, and she faced DiJonai Carrington in the next round. The Mercury forward beat Carrington 11-4 to move on. Then, Sabally faced her former teammate Arike Ogunbowale. Ogunbowale won 12-8 and advanced to the next round.
The games continued, and in the end, Collier and Aaliyah Edwards went head-to-head in the final game. Collier beat Edwards in a best-of-three situation. The Connecticut Sun forward won the first one, then the Minnesota Lynx star and co-founder of the league won the last two.
Collier fought through some tough opponents, and after beating Edwards, she showed how hard it is to stop her. The tournament was a fun event, and while a Mercury player did not win, they will be players to keep an eye on in the second season.
The Unrivaled season is coming soon, and the Mercury stars will be in action.
