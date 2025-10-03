Mercury's Most Improved Player Shines In Playoffs
Leilani Mitchell is someone who will always have ties to the Phoenix Mercury. Phoenix drafted her back in 2008, but they traded her to the New York Liberty before the start of the season.
Mitchell played with the Liberty from 2008 to 2013, and in 2015, she signed with the Mercury. That year, she averaged 6.7 points, 2.7 assists and 2.1 rebounds. She also played 34 games and was a starter in 26 of them.
Mitchell comes back to the Mercury
The following year, Mitchell played for the Washington Mystics. She returned to Phoenix for a few years before making her way to Washington once again.
In her years with Phoenix, Mitchell made the playoffs. She had some nice performances at that time, and her best with the Mercury happened in 2017.
In a game against the Los Angeles Sparks, Mitchell had 19 points, four assists, three rebounds and a steal. She was the team's leading scorer and Brittney Griner was the only player outside of Mitchell to score in double figures. The Mercury lost that game, as the Sparks beat them 79-66.
That was the first game of the series, and the Sparks went on to win the next two to sweep them. Before that, the Mercury beat the Seattle Storm and the Connecticut Sun in single-elimination games. Los Angeles went on to the WNBA Finals, where they lost to the Minnesota Lynx.
During the Mercury's playoff run, Mitchell averaged 15.0 points, 3.8 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 1.2 steals.
While the first game against the Sparks was her best playoff game with the Mercury, her best overall came a few years later. She had a 25-point game when she was with the Mystics. She also had four assists and two rebounds. The Mystics lost that game, as the Mercury beat them 85-84.
For the Mercury, their leading scorer was Skylar Diggins. She had 24 points, while Diana Taurasi was close behind with 23 points. There were two other players who scored in double figures, as Shey Peddy and Kia Vaughn had 12 points each.
Mitchell had some good moments with the Mercury, and she even won Most Improved Player for the second time in her career with them. She won her first won with New York, but she had an even better year in her 2019 season with Phoenix.
Mitchell was no stranger to the playoffs in her career, and in that time, she contributed to the Mercury.
