Leilani Mitchell Meets The Mercury In Her First Season
Leilani Mitchell had a nice WNBA career, and her journey began with the Phoenix Mercury. She was drafted by the Mercury in 2008, and that was the year they drafted LaToya Sanders in the first round.
Sanders spent a year with the Mercury, and she averaged 4.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 blocks, and she was traded to the Minnesota Lynx after that.
As far as Mitchell, her first game with the Mercury came much later, as they traded her to the New York Liberty before the start of the 2008 season.
In her first season with the Liberty, Mitchell averaged 3.9 points, 2.9 assists and 1.7 rebounds. She played 34 games, and she started in five. Eventually, her role grew, and she won Most Improved Player. That was her first time winning it, and she won it years later when she suited up for the Mercury.
Mitchell was trying to find her role in that first year, and the first time she encountered the Mercury, she had three points, three rebounds and two assists. The Liberty won that game, as they beat the Mercury 105-72.
New York had six players who scored in double figures, and that balanced effort was too much for Phoenix. The Mercury had three players who scored in double figures, as Diana Taurasi had 21 points, Cappie Pondexter had 16 and Le'coe Willingham had 12.
Later that year, the Mercury hosted the Liberty, and Mitchell had four assists. She also had three points and a rebound. The Liberty won once again, and this time, they beat the Mercury 93-83.
Mitchell battled the Mercury on other occasions, and a few years later, she signed a deal with them. In her first season, Mitchell averaged 6.7 points, 2.7 assists and 2.1 rebounds. She spent time with the Washington Mystics after that, and she went back to the Mercury a year later.
Mitchell comes back to Phoenix
The Mercury found a talented player in Mitchell, and she had her best season with them. She averaged 12.8 points, four assists and three rebounds. That was also the year she had a career-high 29 points against the Liberty. She was one of two players who scored 29 points, as Brittney Griner did the same.
Mitchell had a great season, and she played a role in Phoenix's success. She won some special awards in her career, and the most fascinating thing about it was that she did it with different teams.
