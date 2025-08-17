Retro Mercury Player Profile: Lisa Harrison
Over the years, there have been so many players who have suited up for the Phoenix Mercury. There have been great players like Diana Taurasi, Brittney Griner, Cappie Pondexter and others. The list goes on when it comes to the Mercury.
Past Mercury player have been discussed on multiple occasions, and this time is no exception. It is time to take a look at the career of a former Mercury player, and how they joined the team in the first place. The person that will be discussed this time around is Lisa Harrison.
Harrison played with the Mercury from 1999 to 2005. She was drafted by Phoenix in the 1999 WNBA Draft, and they selected her with the 34th pick. She spent her collegiate years with Tennessee, and she won a title with them in 1991.
In her first season with the Mercury, she averaged six points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists. She played in 32 games that year, and she started in 23. Phoenix finished the season with a record of 15-17, and they missed the playoffs.
The following year, Harrison averaged 6.5 points, 3.9 rebounds,1.2 assists and a steal. The Mercury finished 20-12 that season, and they reached the playoffs, where they lost to the Los Angeles Sparks.
Harrison had decent years with the Mercury, and her best season was in 2002. She averaged 8.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.3 assists and a steal.
Another thing that stuck out about that season was that she shot 87 percent from the free-throw line. Throughout her career, she was a reliable free-throw shooter, but that season stuck out the most. Her lowest percentage was in her rookie season, when she shot 68.2 percent. Overall in her career, she shot 77.6 percent.
Passing the torch
After the 2003 season, Harrison decided to retire. The 2004 season was an important year for the Mercury, as they picked up Penny Taylor in a dispersal draft, and they drafted Diana Taurasi a few months later. Harrison also wore No. 3 before Taurasi. Then, she wore the number, and the rest is history.
Despite retiring in 2004, Harrison returned for one more season. She played in 27 games, and she started in two. She averaged 1.5 points and 1.4 rebounds. After her playing career, Harrison went on to become an outreach coordinator for Louisville.
Harrison is a part of Mercury history, and like other players of the past, she helped pave the way for those that came after her.