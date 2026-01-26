Phoenix Mercury On SI

Mercury's Sissoko Has Big Games In College

The Phoenix Mercury had two draft picks in 2023, and one of them played 40 games with them.

Feb 17, 2023; Stanford, California, USA; USC Trojans forward Kadi Sissoko (30) shoots over Stanford Cardinal forward Cameron Brink (22) during the second half at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images
Feb 17, 2023; Stanford, California, USA; USC Trojans forward Kadi Sissoko (30) shoots over Stanford Cardinal forward Cameron Brink (22) during the second half at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images / John Hefti-Imagn Images

Kadi Sissoko was one of the Phoenix Mercury's late picks in 2023, and she had a chance to play for them.

Sissoko played 40 games, and she came off the bench in all of them. She averaged 1.6 rebounds, and she also averaged 1.5 points.

Before she was drafted, Sissoki attended Syracuse, Minnesota and USC. Her final college season was at USC, and she averaged 15.4 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.2 steals. Overall, she averaged 10.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists in her college years.

Sissoko leads Minnesota to victory

Sissoko had some strong performances in college, and her best happened during her time with Minnesota. She had 32 points, 14 rebounds, two assists and two steals in her team's 94-83 win over Penn State.

Minnesota had two more players who scored 10 or more points, and one of them had the same amount as Sissoko. Sara Scalia had 32 points, eight rebounds, three assists and two steals. Laura Bagwell Katalinich had 16 points, 10 rebounds and an assist.

May 21, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Chicago Sky guard Rebekah Gardner (35) drives on Phoenix Mercury guard Kadi Sissoko in the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images / Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

That performance was Sissoko's first 30-point game, but she had another when she played with USC. She had 30 points, eight rebounds, four assists, a steal and a block. Sissoko was one of four players who scored in double figures, as Rayah Marshall had 14 points, and Kayla Williams and Destiny Littleton both had 13.

Dec 15, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans forward Kadi Sissoko (30) is defended by UCLA Bruins forward Brynn Masikewich (5) in the first half at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Sissoko and her team lost that game, but it went into overtime. California beat USC 81-78, and the Golden Bears got their 13th win.

Phoenix's draft pick had some strong performances in college, and she made an impact wherever she went. While she had her best season with USC, she did well with Minnesota. She averaged 12.6 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists in her first season with the Golden Gophers, and she averaged 10.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists after that.

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark, left, passes the ball as Minnesota forward Kadi Sissoko (30) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. 220209 Minnesota Iowa Wbb 005 Jpg / Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK

The talented forward had her stint with the Mercury, and after that, she played internationally. The French player suited up for Basket Landes before going to Syracuse, and eventually she played for teams in France and Turkey.

Phoenix has found some talented players over the years, and while Sissoko spent a single season with the Mercury, she contributed in the minutes she received. Phoenix needed help during that season, and at least one of their draft picks got a chance to play.

