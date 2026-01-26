Mercury's Sissoko Has Big Games In College
Kadi Sissoko was one of the Phoenix Mercury's late picks in 2023, and she had a chance to play for them.
Sissoko played 40 games, and she came off the bench in all of them. She averaged 1.6 rebounds, and she also averaged 1.5 points.
Before she was drafted, Sissoki attended Syracuse, Minnesota and USC. Her final college season was at USC, and she averaged 15.4 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.2 steals. Overall, she averaged 10.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists in her college years.
Sissoko leads Minnesota to victory
Sissoko had some strong performances in college, and her best happened during her time with Minnesota. She had 32 points, 14 rebounds, two assists and two steals in her team's 94-83 win over Penn State.
Minnesota had two more players who scored 10 or more points, and one of them had the same amount as Sissoko. Sara Scalia had 32 points, eight rebounds, three assists and two steals. Laura Bagwell Katalinich had 16 points, 10 rebounds and an assist.
That performance was Sissoko's first 30-point game, but she had another when she played with USC. She had 30 points, eight rebounds, four assists, a steal and a block. Sissoko was one of four players who scored in double figures, as Rayah Marshall had 14 points, and Kayla Williams and Destiny Littleton both had 13.
Sissoko and her team lost that game, but it went into overtime. California beat USC 81-78, and the Golden Bears got their 13th win.
Phoenix's draft pick had some strong performances in college, and she made an impact wherever she went. While she had her best season with USC, she did well with Minnesota. She averaged 12.6 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists in her first season with the Golden Gophers, and she averaged 10.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists after that.
The talented forward had her stint with the Mercury, and after that, she played internationally. The French player suited up for Basket Landes before going to Syracuse, and eventually she played for teams in France and Turkey.
Phoenix has found some talented players over the years, and while Sissoko spent a single season with the Mercury, she contributed in the minutes she received. Phoenix needed help during that season, and at least one of their draft picks got a chance to play.
