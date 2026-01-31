Looking At The Mercury's Upcoming Series With The Wings
The Phoenix Mercury and the Dallas Wings had a competitive series last year, as that series ended in a tie.
The Mercury started the series with a win, as they beat the Wings 93-80. Satou Sabally was Phoenix's top scorer, and she had 20 points. She also had nine rebounds, two assists and a steal.
Kitija Laksa had a nice game, as she had 14 points, a rebound, an assist and a steal. Then, the Mercury had three players who scored 11 points. Alyssa Thomas had a double-double, as she had 10 assists to go along with her 11 points. She also had two rebounds, two steals and a block.
Kathryn Westbeld was the second player to have 11, and she also had three steals, two rebounds and a block. Then, Lexi Held had 11 points and an assist of the bench.
Dallas tied the series in the second game, as the Wings beat the Mercury 98-89. That was Sabally's first game in Dallas since heading to Phoenix, and she had a nice performance. She had 20 points, three assists, two rebounds and two steals.
Copper has huge game in Dallas
Kahleah Copper was the leading scorer, and she had 33 points. That was her season high, and she was a few points shy of tying her career high. Copper was excellent in that game, and outside of her and Sabally, the Mercury had one other player who scored in double figures. Monique Akoa was that player, and she had 14 points.
The Mercury won the next game, and in the final game, the Wings came out on top. It was a competitive series, and this year's may be the same.
The 2026 series begins with a Commissioner's Cup game, and the Mercury will be on the road. That will take place in July, and these two teams will not meet again until September. The Mercury will be on the road once again, and shortly after that, Phoenix will host Dallas.
Phoenix has a chance to get the sweep this year, but Dallas will put up a fight. Paige Bueckers is a talented player, and after winning Rookie of the Year, she will try to have an even better season. The Wings are on the rise, and regardless of the outcome, the Mercury should keep an eye on them.
