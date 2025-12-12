Looking At Danielle Robinson's Season With The Mercury
Danielle Robinson had a solid WNBA career, and while she did not start her career with them, she spent some time with the Phoenix Mercury.
Robinson was drafted by the San Antonio Silver Stars, as they drafted her in 2011. She was the sixth pick of that year's draft, and her class feature players like Maya Moore, Liz Cambage and Courtney Vandersloot.
San Antonio's pick had a solid rookie season, as she averaged 8.2 points, 3.9 assists and 2.3 rebounds. Robinson played four more seasons with San Antonio, and in 2014, she had her best year. She averaged 12.9 points, 5.3 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.7 steals.
Mercury acquire Robinson in a trade
Robinson joined the Mercury in 2017, as they acquired her in a trade. She played 32 games that year, and she started in 29 of them. She played well during that time, and she averaged 6.9 points, 3.4 assists, 2.9 rebounds and 1.1 steals.
The Mercury finished that season with a record of 18-16, and they had a nice playoff run. They beat the Seattle Storm and the Connecticut Sun before losing to the Los Angeles Sparks. Robinson saw some action during that time, as she averaged 2.8 points and an assist in five games. That was the fourth time she reached the playoffs, as she made it three times with San Antonio.
After her season with the Mercury, Phoenix traded her to the Minnesota Lynx. She played with them for two seasons, and after that, she joined the Las Vegas Aces. Then, she played for two more teams, as she played for the Indiana Fever and the Atlanta Dream.
Robinson retired in 2023, and a few years later, she got into coaching. She got a job with the Sparks, as she was named the Manager of Basketball Integration and Scout Support. Then, Robinson became one of their assistant coaches.
Veterans like Robinson have a wealth of experience, and being a part of a team's staff gives them a chance to share that knowledge. She had some impressive accolades in her time, as she was a three-time All-Star, a Peak Performer and she made the All-WNBA Second Team. She also made the All-Rookie Team alongside Cambage, Moore, Vandersloot and Danielle Adams.
Robinson had a respectable career, and now, she is doing her part on the sidelines.
