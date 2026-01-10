Looking At The Play Of Phoenix's Bench
The Phoenix Mercury reached the WNBA Finals in the 2025 season, and it all started with their wins over the New York Liberty and the Minnesota Lynx.
After those series, the Mercury faced the Las Vegas Aces, and the Aces swept them to win their third championship. Now, Las Vegas is in the same company as Phoenix, the Detroit Shock and the Los Angeles Sparks. All of those teams have won three championships, and the only teams that have won more are the Lynx, the Houston Comets and the Seattle Storm. Those teams have won four, and the most recent champion out of those four was Seattle. The Storm won in 2020, as they beat the Aces.
The Mercury had a strong 2025 season, and the team's stars led the way. They have a special trio, as they brought in Kahleah Copper in 2024, and they added two new stars before the start of the season. Phoenix acquired Satou Sabally and Alyssa Thomas, and both players played a pivotal role in the team's success. Then, the Mercury had starters like Monique Akoa Makani and Natasha Mack, who contributed as well.
Mercury bench shines throughout the season
Phoenix also had a strong bench, and during the regular season, the Mercury's bench led the league in scoring. They averaged 25.5 points, and it was players like Sami Whitcomb who helped them take the lead. Whitcomb spent time as a starter and a reserve, as she started in 20 games. She took on the role while Copper was out due to injury. When Copper was in action, Whitcomb would come off the bench the same way she has at different points in her career.
During the season, the Mercury added another reserve, as they signed DeWanna Bonner. Bonner started the season with the Indiana Fever, but that situation came to an end. The Fever eventually waived her, and she returned to the Mercury.
Bonner had some nice games for Phoenix, and in her second game with the team, she had a double-double. She had 22 points and 11 rebounds, and she did it while coming off the bench.
Both Bonner and Whitcomb are no strangers to winning. Both of them have two championships, as Bonner won hers in 2009 and 2014, and Whitcomb won in 2018 and 2020. Having those veterans and young talent like Lexi Held helped the Mercury, and they nearly won a championship as a result.
The Mercury's bench played well during both the regular season and the playoffs, and come next season, that may be the key to the team's success.
