Why Phoenix's Stars Were Recognized In 2020
In what was a challenging time, the Phoenix Mercury managed to have a successful season. They finished the 2020 season with a record of 13-9, and they were fifth in the league. They made the playoffs, and they faced two tough teams during that time.
Phoenix faced the Washington Mystics in the first round, and it was a single-elimination game. They beat them 85-84 in a game, and Shey Peddy made a 3-pointer that put them over the top.
Mercury fall to the Lynx
After that win, the Mercury faced the Minnesota Lynx, and the Lynx beat them 80-79. That game came down to the wire, and Minnesota held on after Phoenix missed a shot at the buzzer.
Diana Taurasi was the leading scorer in that game, and she had 28 points. Then, the Mercury had two other players who scored in double figures, as Brianna Turner had 13 points and Kia Vaughn had 10.
The Mercury did well that year, and it was no surprise that they were a part of award races.
Phoenix was a part of the Most Valuable Player (MVP) race, as two of the team's stars received nods. Taurasi finished seventh, as she earned 20 points. Skylar Diggins was tied for 10th, and she received two points.
Despite the recognition, no Mercury player won the award, as A'ja Wilson took it. She had 43 first-place votes, and she earned 458. Then, Breanna Stewart, Candace Parker and others were behind her.
Brianna Turner is known for her defense, and she was once again involved in the Defensive Player of the Year race. She had four points, and she finished fourth in the race. Parker won the award, and she had 16 points.
The Mercury had a player in the Sixth Woman of the Year race, as Bria Hartley earned a point. She had a good year, as she averaged 14.6 points, 4.5 assists, 2.9 rebounds and 1.2 steals. She played 13 games, and she started in three of them.
Phoenix was involved in one more race, as Sandy Brondello received a point in the Coach of the Year race. Cheryl Reeve won, and she had 25 points.
Overall, the Mercury did well, and with the way some of the players performed, it made sense that they were a part of award races.
