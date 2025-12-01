Looking At Mercury's Pondexter And Her Draft Class
The Phoenix Mercury drafted Diana Taurasi in 2004, and in her first season, the team finished 17-17. In her second year, the Mercury finished 16-18, and they landed the second pick in the 2006 WNBA Draft.
Phoenix drafted a special player that year, as they added Cappie Pondexter. Pondexter had an excellent rookie year, as she averaged 19.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.2 steals.
After a successful rookie season, the Mercury guard continued to flourish. She helped the team win its first championship, she won Finals Most Valuable Player (MVP), and she helped the Mercury win another championship in 2009. Then, when Phoenix traded her, she still played well.
Whether it was with the New York Liberty, the Chicago Sky or elsewhere, Pondexter still contributed. She was one of the best players in what was a talented draft class.
When it came to her rookie season, Pondexter made the All-Rookie Team alongside Seimone Augustus, Candice Dupree, Sophia Young and Monique Currie.
This class had a lot of success, and looking at the first round, there are some other Mercury ties. Augustus was the first pick of that year's draft, and she was drafted by the Minnesota Lynx. She spent most of her career with them, and in her final year, she played with the Los Angeles Sparks. Augustus won Rookie of the Year, and after that, she went on to win four championships.
Currie was the third pick of that year, and she was drafted by the Charlotte Sting. The Sting folded after her rookie season, and she was drafted by the Sky in a dispersal draft, but they traded her to the Washington Mystics. Eventually, she played for the Mercury, and she had two stints with them.
Sophia Young had a successful career, and she played with the San Antonio Silver Stars the whole time. She was a three-time All-Star, and she had some other accolades under her belt.
Mercury add sixth pick of 2006 draft
Then, Dupree was drafted by the Sky, and she had some great seasons with them before coming to Phoenix. The Mercury received her in a trade where they gave up Pondexter. Dupree became one of the Mercury's top players, and she helped them win their third championship.
This draft class was full of talent, and both Pondexter and Dupree have special places in Mercury history.
