Mercury's Pondexter Takes Down Another Future Team In Overtime
Cappie Pondexter was drafted by the Phoenix Mercury in 2006, and she became one of the team's top players. She had a strong rookie season, as she averaged 19.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.2 steals.
Pondexter was an exceptional scorer, and she could put up big numbers with ease. Her abilities helped the Mercury make history, as they won their first championship in her second season. She won Finals Most Valuable Player (MVP) after averaging 22.0 points, 5.6 assists and 3.2 rebounds.
The Mercury guard won two championships, and in her final year with the team, she averaged 19.1 points, five assists and 4.2 rebounds. During the postseason, she averaged 18.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.2 steals.
Phoenix beat the Indiana Fever 3-2 in the WNBA Finals that season, and before the start of the 2010 season, the Mercury traded Pondexter. They sent her to the New York Liberty, and in what was a multi-team trade, the Mercury received Candice Dupree.
Pondexter had some excellent years with the Liberty, and the best season of her career was in 2010. She averaged 21.4 points, 4.9 assists and 4.5 rebounds. The All-Star guard faced New York a few times in her time with Phoenix, and she also faced another team she would eventually suit up for.
After five years with the Liberty, Pondexter was traded to the Chicago Sky. She spent three seasons with them, and her best year was her first.
Mercury duo shines in overtime
When it comes to her time with the Mercury and their games against the Sky, Pondexter had a big game in 2008. The Mercury hosted the Sky, and they beat them 112-105 in overtime. Diana Taurasi had a double-double in that game, as she had 33 points and 10 rebounds. She also have five assists. Pondexter was right behind her, and she had 31 points, five rebounds and two assists.
The Mercury had two more players who scored 10 or more points, as Le'coe Willingham had 16 points and Tangela Smith had 10. This was a competitive game, and in the end, the Sky could not stop Taurasi or Pondexter.
Phoenix's first Finals MVP had some other strong showings against Chicago, but this one stands out the most. Pondexter is a Mercury legend, and as time goes on, her contributions to the team will continue to be discussed.
