Looking At Mercury Star Kahleah Copper's All-Star Games
Kahleah Copper is one of the Phoenix Mercury's stars, and she joined the team before the 2024 season. The Mercury acquired her in a trade, and before that, she played for the Chicago Sky.
During her time with the Sky, Copper became an All-Star for the first time. She was named an All-Star in 2021, which was also the year Chicago won its first championship. She averaged 14.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists that season.
In her first All-Star Game, Copper was a reserve, and she finished the game with nine points, two rebounds and an assist. This was one of the years where Team USA faced Team WNBA, and Copper was about of the latter. Her team beat Team USA 93-85.
Copper made the All-Star Game the following year, and she was once again a reserve. She played for Team Stewart, which was led by Breanna Stewart. Copper's team did not win this time around, as Team Wilson, led by A'ja Wilson, beat Team Stewart 134-112. Chicago's high-scoring guard had eight points, two rebounds and two assists.
The following year, Copper made the All-Star Game once again, and she was a reserve for Team Stewart. Stewart and her team got revenge in that game, as they beat Team Wilson 143-127. Copper had 16 points and three rebounds in that outing.
After that, the 2021 Finals Most Valuable Player (MVP) made the 2024 All-Star Game, and she was on a different team. She was playing for the Mercury, and she made Team USA's roster. This was another year where Team USA faced Team WNBA, and Copper played alongside Diana Taurasi and Brittney Griner in that game.
The Mercury's new star came off the bench, and she had seven points, a rebound and an assist. Team USA lost that game, as Team WNBA picked up a 117-109 victory.
Overall, Copper has played well in her four All-Star Games, and she has averaged 10.0 points, two rebounds and an assist in that time. She is an exceptional scorer, and come next year, she may make another All-Star appearance.
While she did not make it this year, the Mercury were still represented. Her new teammates, Satou Sabally and Alyssa Thomas, were named All-Stars, and Thomas played for Team Collier. Sabally was supposed to suit up for Team Clark, but she was out due to injury.
Copper is one of the league's best scorers, and when she plays in an All-Star Game, it is important to remember one thing. She can get hot at any moment.
