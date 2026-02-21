Mercury Looking To Start Season On A Positive Note
The Phoenix Mercury's 2026 season will be exciting, and the team will do everything it can to get closer to a championship. The Mercury nearly won their fourth title as they reached the WNBA Finals. That was the franchise's sixth appearance, and they faced the Las Vegas Aces in that series.
The Aces won that matchup, as they swept the Mercury in the first-ever seven-game series. Las Vegas won both games at home, and the team traveled to Phoenix to close out the series. The Aces were led by A'ja Wilson, and they won their third championship.
Phoenix will look to build off that momentum, and another Finals appearance is within reach. The Mercury have a tough schedule, and the season begins with a game against the Aces. Then, they take on teams like the Golden State Valkyries and the Minnesota Lynx.
Each month has its tests, and in September, the Mercury have a few games before the playoff start. The first game is against the Portland Fire, and it is a road game. That matchup is in the middle of the month, as there will be a two-week break at one point in the season. That break is due to the FIBA World Cup.
The Fire will look to end the season on a good note, and a win over the Mercury can make that happen. However, Phoenix, the more-experienced team, can add another win to its record.
Mercury end the season with games against conference rivals
After the game with the Fire, the Mercury have another road game against the Dallas Wings. The Wings put up a fight against them last year, and this up-and-coming team may do the same this time around.
These teams will meet again, as the Mercury head home in their second-to-last game. They have a chance to win the series, and once again, the Wings will put up a fight. Then, once those games wrap up, the Mercury have another game against the Aces.
Phoenix is gearing up for an important season, and there will be battles throughout the year. The Mercury want to go on another deep run, and it all starts with the regular season. The team's stars are hungry for a championship, and by the end of the year, they may accomplish their goal.
Please follow us on X to read more about the Mercury's 2026 season and how they play when you click right here!