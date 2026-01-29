Mercury Looking To Sweep The Sky
The Phoenix Mercury had a fantastic 2025 season, and they want to have an even better year this time around.
The Mercury reached the WNBA Finals, and they faced the Las Vegas Aces. The Aces pulled off a sweep, and they won their third championship in four years. They won in 2022 and 2023 before the New York Liberty won their first championship in 2024.
Phoenix made the Finals for the sixth time in franchise history, and their last two did not go in their favor. However, with the team's trio leading the way, the Mercury may get a win the next time they are in the Finals.
It should be a good year for the Mercury, and they can build momentum by winning their season series. The Mercury have a chance to take down some of their rivals, and winning the series against the Atlanta Dream would be a good start. The Dream swept them last year, and getting a win this time would be a confidence booster.
Phoenix can pick up wins over a few more Eastern Conference teams, and one that comes to mind is the Chicago Sky.
The first matchup between the Mercury and the Sky will be a home game, and it is Phoenix's fourth game of the season. The Mercury will face the Las Vegas Aces, the Golden State Valkyries and the Minnesota Lynx before that.
Later in the season, the Mercury will host the Sky once again, and they will face the Seattle Storm before that. Phoenix's game against Seattle will be the team's first home game after a three-game road trip, and the Mercury will host the Sky and the Indiana Fever before road games against the Aces and the Lynx.
The Mercury and the Sky will meet one last time, and it will be a road game.
Phoenix swept Chicago last year, and these teams played four games. The series started with a 94-89 win, and Satou Sabally led the way with 20 points. She also had eight rebounds, three assists and two steals.
Mercury rookie shines in game against Sky
Kitija Laksa played well in that game, and she had 18 points. She also had three rebounds in the process. The Mercury had three more players who scored in double figures, as Monique Akoa Makani and Kathryn Westbeld had 13 points and Alyssa Thomas had 10.
Sabally and her teammates played well in that season series, and they can pick up another win this year.
