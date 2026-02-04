Phoenix And Los Angeles Ready To Compete
The Phoenix Mercury won their series against the Los Angeles Sparks last year, and this year, they want to do the same.
The Mercury will face the Sparks four times this season, and the first meeting is early in the season. Phoenix will host Los Angeles in its sixth game of the season. It will be the Mercury's last home game before going on a road trip. They will face Eastern Conference teams during that time.
Phoenix has a chance to get a win, and it will be a good way to prepare for the road trip. The Mercury and the Sparks will meet again in June, and they will host Los Angeles once again. Then, the last two games are on the road.
Mercury kick things off with a win
The series between Phoenix and Los Angeles was a fun one, and the Mercury won 3-1. That series started with an 89-86 victory, and Satou Sabally made it happen. She had 25 points, five rebounds, three assists, three steals and a block.
Alyssa Thomas played well, and she had 19 points, seven assists, five rebounds, two blocks and a steal. Monique Akoa Makani had a nice game, as she had 11 points, three assists and two rebounds.
Los Angeles put up a fight in the second game, but Phoenix managed to come out on top. The Mercury beat them 85-80, and Sabally was the leader once again. She had 24 points, nine rebounds, four steals and two assists. The Mercury had four other players who scored in double figures, as Kitija Laksa and Kathryn Westbeld both had 15 points, Sami Whitcomb had 11 and Akoa Makani had 10.
Phoenix won the third game, and that was one of the games where Thomas had a triple-double. She was excellent rebounding-wise, and she had 16 boards. She was facilitating, as she had 15 assists, and she was one of the Mercury players who scored in double figures.
The Mercury lost the last game, as the Sparks beat them 88-83. They avoided the sweep, and while Sabally had another strong game, Dearica Hamby helped Los Angeles get the win.
These teams have history, and this year is a chance to add to that. Los Angeles will put up a fight, and Phoenix will do everything in its power to win this series.
Please follow us on X to read more about the Mercury's upcoming games with the Los Angeles Sparks when you click right here!