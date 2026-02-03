Why The Mercury Were Exceptional On The Offensive End
The Phoenix Mercury were one of the best teams in the WNBA last season, and their new stars led the way. The Mercury acquired Satou Sabally and Alyssa Thomas before the start of the season, and the 2023 Most Improved Player was the team's leading scorer.
Sabally averaged 16.3 points, and Thomas was third, as she averaged 15.4 points. Kahleah Copper, who joined the team before the 2024 season, was second, and she averaged 15.6 points.
The Mercury did well on the offensive end, and when it came to points, they were seventh in the league. They scored 3,643 points in the 2025 season, and teams like the Minnesota Lynx, the Los Angeles Sparks and the Indiana Fever were ahead of them.
Phoenix put up some impressive numbers during the season, and the team's stars led the way.
Mercury trio plays at a high level
Sabally scored 636 points this season, and in her final year with the Dallas Wings, she scored 269 points. She played 15 games that season, and she averaged 17.9 points.
Thomas scored 599 points this season, and the year before that, she scored 423 points. That was her last season with the Connecticut Sun.
Copper had a strong 2024 season, and she scored 782 points. She averaged a career-high 21.1 points, and she had the best game of her career. She scored 38 points against the Atlanta Dream in the Mercury's win over them.
In her second season with the Mercury, Copper scored 438 points. She missed part of the season due to injuries, but she still managed to play at a high level.
The Mercury's stars all played well, and their teammates helped out. Sami Whitcomb did her share of scoring, and she finished the season with 390 points. She did well as a starter and a reserve, and she had a big game against the Wings. She had 36 points in that game, and she had made seven 3-pointers in that outing.
Monique Akoa Makani scored 315 points in a solid rookie season. She had impressive performances like her 21-point game against the New York Liberty. Then, the Mercury had six more players who scored at least 100 points.
Phoenix had some great performances, and the trio played a big role in that.
