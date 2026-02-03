Phoenix Mercury On SI

Why The Mercury Were Exceptional On The Offensive End

The Phoenix Mercury were a great offensive team in 2025, and they were in the top 10 in scoring.

Davion Moore

Aug 26, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Sparks guard Kelsey Plum (10) is defended by Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper (2) and forward Satou Sabally (0) during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Aug 26, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Sparks guard Kelsey Plum (10) is defended by Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper (2) and forward Satou Sabally (0) during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Phoenix Mercury were one of the best teams in the WNBA last season, and their new stars led the way. The Mercury acquired Satou Sabally and Alyssa Thomas before the start of the season, and the 2023 Most Improved Player was the team's leading scorer.

Sabally averaged 16.3 points, and Thomas was third, as she averaged 15.4 points. Kahleah Copper, who joined the team before the 2024 season, was second, and she averaged 15.6 points.

Satou Saball
Oct 8, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Satou Sabally (0) against the Las Vegas Aces during game three of the 2025 WNBA Finals at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Mercury did well on the offensive end, and when it came to points, they were seventh in the league. They scored 3,643 points in the 2025 season, and teams like the Minnesota Lynx, the Los Angeles Sparks and the Indiana Fever were ahead of them.

Phoenix put up some impressive numbers during the season, and the team's stars led the way.

Mercury trio plays at a high level

Sabally scored 636 points this season, and in her final year with the Dallas Wings, she scored 269 points. She played 15 games that season, and she averaged 17.9 points.

Alyssa Thoma
Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (25) is introduced before the WNBA Finals Game 3 against Las Vegas Aces at Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix on Oct. 8, 2025. / Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Thomas scored 599 points this season, and the year before that, she scored 423 points. That was her last season with the Connecticut Sun.

Copper had a strong 2024 season, and she scored 782 points. She averaged a career-high 21.1 points, and she had the best game of her career. She scored 38 points against the Atlanta Dream in the Mercury's win over them.

Kahleah Coppe
Oct 8, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper (2) against the Las Vegas Aces during game three of the 2025 WNBA Finals at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

In her second season with the Mercury, Copper scored 438 points. She missed part of the season due to injuries, but she still managed to play at a high level.

The Mercury's stars all played well, and their teammates helped out. Sami Whitcomb did her share of scoring, and she finished the season with 390 points. She did well as a starter and a reserve, and she had a big game against the Wings. She had 36 points in that game, and she had made seven 3-pointers in that outing.

Monique Akoa Makani scored 315 points in a solid rookie season. She had impressive performances like her 21-point game against the New York Liberty. Then, the Mercury had six more players who scored at least 100 points.

Phoenix had some great performances, and the trio played a big role in that.

Please follow us on X to read more about the Mercury's 2025 season and how they did on the offensive end when you click right here!

feed

Published |Modified
Davion Moore
DAVION MOORE

Davion Moore is a prolific writer with a wealth of experience. He has a bachelor's degree from Franklin University and a master's in Sports Journalism from Bonaventure University. His writing and expertise allowed him to join our team as the Phoenix Mercury WNBA reporter On SI.