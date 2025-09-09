Phoenix Mercury On SI

How The Mercury Became A Dangerous Home Team

The Phoenix Mercury's regular season is coming to an end, and they have one more home game before the playoffs begin.

Davion Moore

Phoenix Mercury forwards Satou Sabally (0) and Alyssa Thomas (25) and guard Lexi Held (1) celebrate after forcing a Seattle Storm timeout during the Mercury home opener in the PHX Arena in Phoenix on May 17, 2025.
Phoenix Mercury forwards Satou Sabally (0) and Alyssa Thomas (25) and guard Lexi Held (1) celebrate after forcing a Seattle Storm timeout during the Mercury home opener in the PHX Arena in Phoenix on May 17, 2025. / Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Phoenix Mercury's regular season will be coming to an end soon, as they have two more games before they get ready for the playoffs. They will have one more home game, then their final game of the season will be on the road. Their home game will be against the Los Angeles Sparks, and they are taking on the Dallas Wings in their away game.

Mercury fans hold up an oversized photo of Alyssa Thomas as Phoenix faces the Chicago Sky for a home game at PHX Arena on Aug. 28, 2025, in Phoenix. / Megan Mendoza/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Phoenix has been a strong team on their home floor all season, as they have a record of 15-6 in home games. Overall, they have a record of 27-15.

Home games matter, and the Mercury make sure they get wins in PHX Arena in front of the "X-Factor."

Defend the land

The Mercury have given their fans something to cheer for all season, and tonight, they get to show out in front of their home crowd one more time. At least for the regular season. Then, they will get a chance to play in front of their fans during the playoffs, as they have clinched home-court advantage.

Mercury fans chant MVP for guard Alyssa Thomas (25) after she sets a WNBA record with 3 consecutive triple-doubles at PHX Arena in Phoenix on Aug. 7, 2025. / Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Phoenix gained this advantage due to their win over the Washington Mystics. The New York Liberty's recent struggles as helped their case.

Before losing to the Connecticut Sun, the Mercury were on a six-game winning streak. They started the streak with a win over the Golden State Valkyries, and they took down the Sparks, the Chicago Sky, the Liberty, the Indiana Fever and of course the Mystics.

Aug 26, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Satou Sabally (0) is defended by Los Angeles Sparks guard Kelsey Plum (10) as she drives to the basket during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

During that streak, four of those wins were at home. As far as road wins, their win over the Sparks and the recent one over the Mystics fall in that category.

Time after time, the Mercury have shown how dangerous they are at home. The only teams that beat them on their home floor were the Minnesota Lynx, the Seattle Storm, the Las Vegas Aces and the Atlanta Dream. Both the Aces and the Dream did it twice.

Atlanta and Las Vegas swept their series against Phoenix, but if the Mercury happen to meet either of these teams in the playoffs, they can redeem themselves, especially if they get wins in PHX Arena.

The playoffs will be electric for both Mercury players and fans, but before those festivities kick off, this game against Los Angeles is another chance to show out for the fans, and thank them for their support.

Davion Moore
DAVION MOORE

Davion Moore is a prolific writer with a wealth of experience. He has a bachelor's degree from Franklin University and a master's in Sports Journalism from Bonaventure University. His writing and expertise allowed him to join our team as the Phoenix Mercury WNBA reporter On SI.