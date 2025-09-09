How The Mercury Became A Dangerous Home Team
The Phoenix Mercury's regular season will be coming to an end soon, as they have two more games before they get ready for the playoffs. They will have one more home game, then their final game of the season will be on the road. Their home game will be against the Los Angeles Sparks, and they are taking on the Dallas Wings in their away game.
Phoenix has been a strong team on their home floor all season, as they have a record of 15-6 in home games. Overall, they have a record of 27-15.
Home games matter, and the Mercury make sure they get wins in PHX Arena in front of the "X-Factor."
Defend the land
The Mercury have given their fans something to cheer for all season, and tonight, they get to show out in front of their home crowd one more time. At least for the regular season. Then, they will get a chance to play in front of their fans during the playoffs, as they have clinched home-court advantage.
Phoenix gained this advantage due to their win over the Washington Mystics. The New York Liberty's recent struggles as helped their case.
Before losing to the Connecticut Sun, the Mercury were on a six-game winning streak. They started the streak with a win over the Golden State Valkyries, and they took down the Sparks, the Chicago Sky, the Liberty, the Indiana Fever and of course the Mystics.
During that streak, four of those wins were at home. As far as road wins, their win over the Sparks and the recent one over the Mystics fall in that category.
Time after time, the Mercury have shown how dangerous they are at home. The only teams that beat them on their home floor were the Minnesota Lynx, the Seattle Storm, the Las Vegas Aces and the Atlanta Dream. Both the Aces and the Dream did it twice.
Atlanta and Las Vegas swept their series against Phoenix, but if the Mercury happen to meet either of these teams in the playoffs, they can redeem themselves, especially if they get wins in PHX Arena.
The playoffs will be electric for both Mercury players and fans, but before those festivities kick off, this game against Los Angeles is another chance to show out for the fans, and thank them for their support.
