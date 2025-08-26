Phoenix Mercury at Los Angeles Sparks Game Preview
After a tough stretch where they played five games in eight nights, the Phoenix Mercury will travel to Los Angeles on three nights of rest to take on the Sparks, arguably their biggest rivals. There's a lot at stake for both teams, with the Mercury looking to climb up the standings and the Sparks fighting to overcome a slow start and get to the postseason.
Phoenix and L.A. have played each other twice so far this season. Phoenix won both, but the scores were close (89-86 and 85-80) and both teams are in very different places than when they last met way back on June 1st.
For starters, the Mercury were without Kahleah Copper in both games, and without Alyssa Thomas in the second. The Sparks had neither young defensive ace Cameron Brink nor Rickea Jackson, their third-leading scorer, in either game. The Sparks have really turned their season around. They've won 11 of their last 15, after a dismal 5-14 start. They're currently just one game behind the Golden State Valkyries for the eighth and final playoff spot.
Let's take a look at how the Sparks match up.
The Sparks offense
The Los Angeles offense is led by Kelsey Plum, the former WNBA champion. She's a combustible scorer at all parts of the floor and a pretty capable playmaker as well. She's scoring 20.4 points per game, she's a constant threat from three, and she's attempting 6.1 free throws a game. Keeping her and Dearica Hamby (17.9 points per game on an excellent 57% from the field, plus 5.3 free throw attempts a night) will be vital, especially facing them in Los Angeles, where they could get home cooking from the refs.
Jackson and Azura Stevens are both dangerous secondary scorers as well, averaging over 14 points per game apiece, and either can generate their own buckets.
The Sparks are second in the WNBA in three-point percentage and they can make opponents pay if they're late on rotations or if they over-help on drives. They also get to the free throw line at the second-highest rate in the league. If Phoenix's recent troubles with fouling resurface, it could be a long night.
In all, they have the third-best offense in the league, but they are turnover-prone. If Phoenix can get back to forcing turnovers like they did earlier in the season, when they forced the Sparks into 29 giveaways in two games, they can slow down the potent Sparks attack.
The Los Angeles defense
The Sparks have the second-worst defensive rating in the league, and it hasn't been much better, even during their recent hot streak. The return of Brink, who can block shots few others can, has helped some, but this can be a porous unit at times. They give up second-chance points at the league's second-highest rate (good news for a Mercury team that's pretty good on the offensive glass) and they struggle to defend in transition.
They also give up more made threes than any other team, which could be exactly what the Mercury need to get going. Phoenix's shooters could have a field day if the Sparks struggle to close out on them. L.A. also gives up the second-highest field goal percentage at the rim. Alyssa Thomas, Kahleah Copper, and the others could have plenty of success attacking the paint.
A win for Phoenix would be big, as it would allow them to hold on to their top-four spot, with a game against the lowly Chicago Sky on the horizon. And, of course, it's always satisfying to beat a rival.