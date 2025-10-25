How The Mercury Bounced Back From Being Swept
Reaching the playoffs can be a challenge, but the Phoenix Mercury have done it several times over the years. They have made the playoffs 19 times, and it started in their first season.
In 1997, the Mercury reached the postseason after finishing the season with a record of 16-12. They lost to the New York Liberty in what was a single-elimination game. Phoenix bounced back the following year, and finished the season 19-11. They made the playoffs once again, and they beat the Cleveland Rockers 2-1. Then, they lost to the Houston Comets in the WNBA Finals, despite winning the first game.
Phoenix missed the playoffs in 1999, but the following year, the Mercury were back in the postseason. They faced the Los Angeles Sparks, in what was their first time being swept in a series.
Mercury host the Sparks in Game 1
The Mercury hosted the Sparks in the first game, and Los Angeles beat them 86-71. Brandy Reed was the team's leading scorer, as she had 17 points. Reed also had six assists in the process. The Sparks were led by Lisa Leslie, who had 20 points and 11 rebounds.
Los Angeles hosted Phoenix in the next game, and the Sparks ended the series as they beat the Mercury 101-76. Leslie had another big game for her team, as she had 29 points. For the Mercury, Jennifer Gillom and Lisa Harrison led the way with 16 points each.
Gillom also had four blocks, three rebounds, two assists and a steal. Harrison had five assists, three steals and two rebounds.
While this was the first time Phoenix was swept in a playoff series, and they achieved great success after, this was not the last time they were swept.
Phoenix was swept in the 2024 playoffs, as the Minnesota Lynx beat them 2-0. This year, the Mercury won their first two series, as they beat the Liberty and the Lynx. They reached the WNBA Finals, and they faced the Las Vegas Aces.
Las Vegas beat them 4-0 in what would be the WNBA's first seven-game series. The Aces swept the Mercury, but Phoenix tried to put up a fight.
Over the years, the Mercury have had their share of losses, but every time they have, they bounce back. Phoenix has a bright future ahead of them, and come next season, they will avoid being swept.
