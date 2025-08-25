Will Phoenix Get A 3-0 Lead Over Los Angeles?
The Phoenix Mercury had back-to-back games this week, but they had a brief moment to rest after their win over the Golden State Valkyries. They beat the Valkyries 81-72, and the rookie Monique Akoa Makani was their leading scorer. She had 18 points in that outing.
The win over Golden State was a balanced effort, as Akoa Makani was one of five players who scored in double digits. DeWanna Bonner had 14 points, and like the rookie, the veteran made four 3-pointers.
Alyssa Thomas had her sixth triple-double of the season, and she made history in the process. Then, Kahleah Copper and Satou Sabally both had 12 points.
Phoenix's next opponent is the Los Angeles Sparks. The Sparks are 17-18 after beating the Dallas Wings in their last game. Now, they are set to host the Mercury, a team that has defeated them twice this season.
The Mercury beat the Sparks 89-86 in the first meeting, and Sabally and Thomas led the team to victory. The "Unicorn" had 25 points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals. Thomas had 19 points, seven assists and five rebounds.
In the second meeting, the Mercury beat the Sparks 85-80. This was a balanced effort from Phoenix, and they did it without Thomas. She was out with a calf injury.
Despite her absence, the Mercury won that game with multiple players having strong performances. Sabally had 24 points and nine rebounds. Rookies Kitija Laksa and Kathryn Westbeld had 15 points each. Veteran sharpshooter Sami Whitcomb had 11 points, then Akoa Makani had 10.
The Mercury had multiple people step up in that game, and Phoenix won despite a big performance from Sparks' Odyssey Sims. Sims had 32 points in that game.
Los Angeles has had an up-and-down year, but they have won games against teams like the Seattle Storm, the New York Liberty and others. Their games with the Mercury were close, and this time around, they are trying to get their first win of the season series. If they play well, this upcoming game may come down to the wire, and they can improve to 18-18.
Mercury going for road win
Phoenix will be on the road for this meeting, then the series will end with a home game next month. The Mercury want to get another sweep, and if they play like they have in some of their recent games, they can get a 3-0 and inch closer to sweeping the Sparks.
