Mercury Lose To Another Eastern Conference Team

The 2015 Phoenix Mercury did well against their Western Conference rivals, and they had some competitive battles against Eastern Conference teams as well.

Phoenix's series against the Washington Mystics ended in a tie, but the Mercury were swept by the New York Liberty. The Mercury's season series against the Indiana Fever ended in a similar fate, as the Fever beat them 2-0.

In the first game, the Fever picked up a close win, as they beat the Mercury 77-74. Their star, Tamika Catchings, led the way, as she had 27 points, 13 rebounds, two assists and a steal. She also made two free throws at the end of the game, and they helped seal the deal. Indiana had another player who scored in double figures, as Marissa Coleman had 11 points.

June 3, 2012; Newark, NJ, USA; Indiana Fever forward Katie Douglas (23) and New York Liberty guard Leilani Mitchell (5) battle for a loose ball during the second half at the Prudential Center. The Liberty defeated the Fever 87-72. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images | Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

The Mercury were led by Leilani Mitchell, and she had 25 points. She also had two steals and a rebound. Candice Dupree had an impressive outing, as she had 21 points, five rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block.

DeWanna Bonner was the last player to score in double figures, as she had 12 points. She also had six rebounds, four assists and two steals. That game was on the road, and the Mercury headed to Phoenix in hopes of getting a win. However, the Fever picked up another victory.

Aug 7, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward DeWanna Bonner (14) celebrates against the Indiana Fever during WNBA game at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Indiana gets another win

Indiana beat Phoenix 75-63, and Lynetta Kizer was the leading scorer this time around. She had 19 points, and she had four rebounds and an assist in the process. Briann January, who would spend time with the Mercury later on, finished the game with 12 points, four assists, two rebounds, a steal and a block. Then, Shavonte Zellous had 11 points off the bench.

The Mercury had two players who had 12 points, as Dupree and Brittney Griner tried to bring home a victory. Outside of those two, the Mercury had one other player who scored at least 10 points, as Mistie Bass had 10 points off the bench.

Atlanta Dream center Brittney Griner (42) grabs the ball at tipoff Friday, July 11, 2025, during a game between the Indiana Fever and the Atlanta Dream at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Indiana Fever defeated the Atlanta Dream, 99-82. | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Phoenix tried to compete, but the stars could not put their team over the top. Still, there were some noteworthy performances, and that series did not impact Phoenix's playoff odds. Both the Mercury and the Fever made the playoffs, and while the Fever reached the WNBA Finals, they lost to the Lynx. Minnesota gave many teams trouble, and Indiana and Phoenix felt the wrath.

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