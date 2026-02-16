Phoenix Loses To An Old Rival In 2018
The Phoenix Mercury had a strong 2018 season, and by the end of that year, they had 20 wins. That was the sixth time in the franchise's history that the team finished with 20 or more wins. It was also the third time the Mercury finished a season with a record of 20-14.
Phoenix was one of the best teams in the Western Conference, and it picked up wins against teams from both conferences. The Mercury won their season series against the New York Liberty, as they swept them 3-0. They had a win over an Eastern Conference team, which made up for losing to a team like the Washington Mystics.
The Mercury had some trouble against conference rivals, and one of the teams that beat them was the Minnesota Lynx. Minnesota beat Phoenix 2-1 in the series, and it all started with a Mercury victory.
Mercury stars get going in the first meeting
Minnesota hosted Phoenix in the first game, and the Mercury beat them 95-85. The Mercury's stars had excellent performances, and Diana Taurasi was the leader. She had 29 points, six assists, four rebounds, a steal and a block.
DeWanna Bonner was second, and she had 24 points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals. Brittney Griner nearly had a double-double, as she finished the game with 21 points and nine rebounds.
Maya Moore had 25 points for her team, but it was not enough as Minnesota started the series with a loss.
The Lynx would travel to Phoenix for the next game, and they tied the series. Minnesota beat Phoenix 83-72, and Taurasi was the leader once again. She had 23 points, six assists, three steals, two blocks and two rebounds.
Griner had a double-double of 18 points and 13 rebounds, and Briann January had was the last player to score in double figures. She had 10 points to go along with a rebound and a steal.
The series was now 1-1, and in a game where the Mercury hosted the Lynx, Minnesota beat Phoenix 80-75. Bonner stood out in this game, as she had 29 points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals. Phoenix had three more players who scored in double figures, as Stephanie Talbot had 15 points, Taurasi had 14 and Griner had 10.
Moore led her team to victory, and she had 38 points. The Mercury had a hard time stopping her, and because of that, their conference rivals took the series.
Phoenix managed to have a strong year, and despite their losses, the team went on a deep playoff run.
